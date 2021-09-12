Politics
Uttarakhand Congressman Rajkumar joins BJP; congratulates Prime Minister Modi for providing free grain to the poor after COVID-19 outbreak
Congressman Rajkumar, a Dalit leader who represents the Purola constituency in the Uttarakhand assembly, joined the BJP on Sunday. The BJP has claimed that this is a big indication of its victory in upcoming polls in the state.
Joining the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madan Kaushik Party Chairman and State Deputy Rajya Sabha Anil Baluni, Rajkumar congratulated the BJP governments at the Center and in Uttarakhand for pioneering infrastructure development. like all-season roads.
He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that while Congress made Dalits dependent on allowances, the BJP worked to empower them.
Rajkumar, who was also part of the BJP earlier, praised the Modi government for providing free grain to the poor after the COVID-19 outbreak and for taking other welfare measures.
“The BJP strives to make people from lower castes independent, while Congress has made these people dependent on grants since independence. I joined the party today after seeing the great work of the BJP in Uttarakhand, “said MP Rajkumar, quoted by ANI. .
Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan praised Rajkumar as the People’s Leader and said his membership in the BJP was a big indication of the party’s victory in the polls. Under Modi and Dhami, the BJP will win and the state will have a “twin-engine” government, he said.
Recently, Independent MP Pritam Singh Panwar also joined the BJP as the party ramped up its firepower to take on Congress in Assembly polls in the hilly state, scheduled for early next year.
Rajkumar was previously a member of the BJP and had served as secretary in the party’s state unit.
The significance of the membership can be gauged by the fact that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Head of State Unity Madan Kaushik were both present to welcome congressional lawmaker in the bosom of the party.
Voting for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly is expected to take place in early 2022.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
Posted on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 2:30 p.m. IST
