Trump: nuclear-free Korea’s ‘magnificent reality’ at your fingertips





Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States’ bold move to engage in direct dialogue with Pyongyang opened the door to North and South Korea reunification and paved the way for a more peaceful world in the 21st. century.

Joined online by current and former heads of state and other prominent international figures for a large virtual gathering, Mr. Trump issued an optimistic appeal for unity and new cooperation in the world and for permanent denuclearization from North Korea, which has been a long-standing political target. both from the United States and its steadfast regional friend and ally, South Korea.

In one of his most publicized public appearances since leaving office in January, he stressed that there is no substitute for strong, creative and determined leadership from Washington.

“I truly believe that an extraordinary future awaits the North Korean people and I trust that if they pursue the path of denuclearization, they will make this future a magnificent reality,” Trump said at the meeting. “Rally of Hope” digital event. .

“Until that blessed day comes, the force indispensable for peace on the Korean Peninsula remains a strong America. As we have seen recently in other parts of the world, weakness invites only more violence and chaos.

“The real task of all of us who pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula is to ensure that our nations are not only powerful and rich in wealth, but more importantly, we must be strong in spirit. Every nation must muster the will to protect its citizens, its allies and to leave a better world for its children, ”Mr. Trump said. “These are the forces and values ​​that inspire change, that move countries, that make history and that ultimately lead to peace.”

The rally, organized by the Federation for Universal Peace (UPF) and the seventh such event since August 2020, drew participants from around the world, all united in the fight against oppression, poverty and racial discrimination. Saturday night’s event was part of UPF’s “Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope” initiative, designed to bring together personalities from around the world and from all walks of life to examine all aspects of unification. from North and South Korea, organizers said.

In addition to Mr. Trump, other speakers at Saturday night’s event included: Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia; Jos Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission; Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, former President of the Philippines; HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister of India; Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmon, former President of Trinidad and Tobago; Natasa Micic, former Serbian president; and others.

Beyond the reunification of North Korea and South Korea, speakers also addressed key regional issues, including the Chinese aggression against Taiwan and the broader efforts of the Communist Party of China to exert influence on the Pacific region.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on Japan, the United States, South Korea and other stakeholders to unite and meet this challenge head-on.

“The need for more solidarity between countries that share the values ​​of freedom and democracy like Japan, the United States, Taiwan and South Korea is more pressing than ever,” he said.

“We will need passionate leaders if we are to achieve solidarity among countries sharing freedom and democracy, maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and achieve peaceful reunification on the Korean Peninsula. These rallies of hope will give us a lot of strength, ”he said. “Of this I am confident. “

On Afghanistan, where Taliban militants recently took over the country after the withdrawal of all American troops, some world leaders called for international cooperation but also to understand that local populations are often the best placed to propose solutions.

“Other countries cannot transplant political values ​​and systems into any country, because these fundamental principles must be developed locally according to the political, economic, social and cultural contexts of each country,” said Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Cambodia.

“I kept the promise”

In her own remarks on Saturday, UPF co-founder Dr Hak Ja Han Moon said today’s generation is ready to see history make itself on the Korean Peninsula.

“Throughout human society, you have been specially chosen by Heaven with regard to unified Heavenly Korea and the achievement of world peace,” she said. “There is a deep meaning. You have to understand that heaven is working with you.

Ms. Moon, the leader of the Unification Church, and her late husband, Reverend Sun Myung Moon, have dedicated their lives to reunifying the Korean Peninsula and promoting world peace.

The reunification of Korea is a key pillar of the Unification movement that grew out of the Unification Church that Reverend Moon founded in 1954. Ms. Moon led the movement for a few years before the death in 2012 of the Reverend Moon, whose ministry grew from a very young age, besieged the church in South Korea to a worldwide spiritual movement and affiliated business empire comprising real estate, manufacturing and agricultural operations, as well as media properties including the Washington Times.

The goal of truly changing the dynamics on the Korean Peninsula seemed closer than ever during Mr. Trump’s tenure.

Perhaps more than any other US official in recent history, Mr. Trump has spent time and political capital in a personal effort to break the deadlock of the North Korea-South Korea divide. .

While the former presidents pursued policies of isolation towards Pyongyang, Mr. Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Their first meeting in Singapore in 2018 raised hopes that the two countries could strike a deal. Long-awaited denuclearization, which supporters say would be a key step in the larger push towards reunification.

Mr. Trump held a second meeting with Mr. Kim in Vietnam, and in 2019 the two met in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates North Korea and South Korea. The Trump administration pushed for a deal in which Pyongyang would agree to a permanent and verifiable abandonment of its nuclear weapons program in return for relief from crushing economic sanctions and millions of dollars in foreign investment from around the world. .

Although such a deal did not materialize, Mr Trump said it was clear that awareness raising had always paid off. Most notably, he said, the North Korean leader has at least temporarily renounced nuclear weapons launches and other major weapons testing.

“Although it became clear at our second summit in Hanoi that North Korea is not yet ready to make a deal, I remain hopeful for the future,” Mr. Trump said. “To this day, President Kim has kept his promise to me in Singapore, that there will be no more long-range missile launches and no nuclear weapons tests… I hope that it will continue.

North Korea carried out several small-scale weapons tests early in President Biden’s term. The US-North Korean dynamic has remained freezing over the first nine months of the Biden presidency, and it is unclear exactly how the Biden administration will approach Pyongyang over the next several years.

