DPD president highlights arrest of chicken farmers in Blitar





Jakarta – The president of the DPD RI, AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti, spoke about the arrest of a person in Blitar for having disseminated posters during the passage of the convoy of President Joko Widodo. According to him, the arrest was too excessive. LaNyalla felt that the man with the initial S, who is a member of the Chicken Farmers Association, expressed only his aspirations. S is known to display a poster that reads “Pak Jokowi helps farmers buy reasonably priced maize”. “We hope that the security forces will not have to act too repressive against the behavior of a breeder of laying hens who led the action of deploying a banner during the passage of President Jokowi during a visit to Blitar City, ”LaNyalla said in a written statement. , Sunday (12/09/2021). According to LaNyalla, the community needs a way to channel their aspirations in the face of the challenges they face. According to him, if someone is arrested for having passed on aspirations, it has undermined democracy. “It is unfair that a citizen who expresses his aspirations is then arrested because he is considered unethical,” said LaNyalla. In addition, LaNyalla continued, human-driven aspiration is an urgent issue facing egg farmers, who have helped shake up the national economy by providing good food to the community. “The complaints filed by farmers relate to the problem of soaring corn prices causing losses as sales of chicken eggs tend to continue to decline,” LaNyalla said. The East Java senator reminded the government to avoid being arrogant. According to him, the act of conveying the aspirations of people banned and arrested but without a solution will be a time bomb if the government often acts harshly on people who want to file their complaints. “The actions of the farmer just wanted the president to respond that the price of corn is very high and cannot be bought. He only expressed his aspirations, nothing more,” LaNyalla said. Regardless of the incident, LaNyalla felt the aspirations conveyed by the laying hens were very urgent to act. LaNyalla also called on the government to respond to the problem by taking strategic action and stabilizing corn prices. “The government must be there for the people. There should be no price imbalance. When one product soars, the other loses. It is the government’s job to stabilize the prices of commodities so that the economic system is functioning normally, ”LaNyalla said. (or or)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5720737/ketua-dpd-soroti-penangkapan-peternak-ayam-di-blitar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos