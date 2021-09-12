Boris Johnson’s honeymoon with northern voters ‘comes to an end’, says Northeast MP

Labor must stand “shoulder to shoulder” with voters in the North if the party is to win the next general election, a senior official said.

Shadow’s Employment Secretary Andy McDonald told ChronicleLive that Boris Johnson’s honeymoon with Red Wall voters “is drawing to a close” and Labor now needs to “seize” the moment.

The Middlesbrough MP will unveil a number of pledges on workers’ rights at the party’s fall conference, which he says will speak to the “hopes and aspirations” of former Labor voters.

His comments came as a YouGov poll, released on Friday, put Sir Keir Starmer’s party ahead of the Tories for the first time in eight months.

Mr McDonald said: “The Conservatives made promises in the last election and every time they were deemed insufficient, they just don’t keep.

“If they had a honeymoon period, I strongly suspect it is coming to an end.”

He added: “I think there is an appetite for a better deal and it’s up to us to grab that.”

The Tories have been criticized by the press this week after the Prime Minister unveiled a controversial plan to raise taxes in a bid to resolve the crisis in social services.





The decision to increase national insurance by 1.25% came the same week ministers rejected requests for an extension of the universal credit increase of 20 per week, which ends next month.

Mr McDonald blasted the moves, he said: “How do you do that? You will have a young worker in a care home in Middlesbrough subsidizing a wealthy retiree in Surbiton.

“These are the people who are underpaid now and we have robbed them of the dignity and decency of their profession by putting them in such a precarious position where they depend on universal credit.

“It is immoral and economically illiterate.

“It’s extremely unfair, and it just puts more pressure on people who are already under considerable pressure to begin with.”

Estimates suggest that up to one in six people of working age in the Northeast will be affected by the next cut in universal credit.

“Doesn’t the Prime Minister think that caregivers, nurses, vendors and drivers are not working hard?” Asked Mr. McDonald.

“At the end of the day, they are not getting a decent salary to allow them to lead a good life and that is absolutely wrong.”

Mr McDonald told ChronicleLive he was working with unions on a “New Deal” for workers, which would focus on better pay and protections from day one of employment.

“This is a fundamental proposal around securing rights from day one, around statutory sickness benefits, parental leave, the right to vacation, etc.

“This is a plan to end working poverty.”

When asked if Mr Johnson’s plans to “upgrade” the country would be up to the workers, Mr McDonald scoffed: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

