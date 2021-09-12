COVID-19: Vast majority of worst-affected states voted Trump





There is a red / blue divide in the way states are handling the pandemic, The Washington Post reported. Of the 23 states with a total of new COVID-19 cases per capita exceeding the national rate, 21 voted for Trump. 14 of the 18 states with the death toll above the national ratio supported the former president in 2020.

There is a significant political divide in the way US states handle the coronavirus pandemic, and the Red States are faring much worse off, according to the Washington Post.

States that backed former President Donald Trump in the last presidential election have higher rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths than those that voted for President Joe Biden, The Post said.

Of the 23 states that have a total of new COVID-19 cases per capita that exceeds the national ratio, the outlet reported that 21 voted for Trump in November. Hawaii and Georgia are the only Biden voting states to have more cases per capita than the nation’s average.

A similar statistic applies regarding the number of deaths from COVID-19. Of the 18 states that have a new death toll above the national ratio, data shows 14 voted for the former president.

Of the 17 least vaccinated states, 16 voted for Trump except Georgia, according to the report.

The correlation chain makes it “much more difficult to argue that politics don’t play a role,” wrote Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump.

“Republicans were less concerned about the virus, less likely to adopt practices such as masking, more likely to voice opposition to the vaccination, and (obviously) voted more strongly for Trump,” Bump said. “The states with the most new cases and deaths are the states that are less heavily vaccinated and that have been more supportive of Trump last year.”

According to KFF’s COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, 20% of Republicans say they “definitely won’t” be vaccinated. This compares with just 5% of Democrats who oppose the idea of ​​getting the vaccine, according to the current research project.

In July, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC that America needed to “move away from the divide,” a reference to the red / blue vaccine division in the United States. .

Viruses, Fauci said, “don’t differentiate between a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent.”



