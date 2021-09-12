Chandra Kumar Bose pleads for mobile museum on Netaji, writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Calcutta: Netaji Subhash Chandra Boses’ grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convert four carriages from a train into a mobile museum containing various information about Netaji. Claiming that this should be done as part of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose claimed that he also wrote a letter to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August, but that he has not yet received a response. Such an initiative was taken on the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. This concept of turning certain compartments into railway museums also exists abroad for important people who have made a difference in history, said Chandra Kumar Bose. Notably, two days ago the BJP chief also took to Twitter and claimed that it was a mobile museum for people across the country to learn about the military’s contribution. Indian national. The celebration of the 125th anniversary of the birth of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose turns a train into a mobile museum allowing people across the country to experience the contribution of #IndianNationalArmy. Jai Hind !, read the Boses tweet. Chandra Kumar Bose also mentioned that there is a museum on Netaji’s works in Red Fort and two in Kolkata, one of which is in the Victoria Memorial and the other in Netaji Bhawan. People in rural areas cannot visit these places and if a mobile museum is open, everyone can witness it. Schools can also encourage students to visit the same site and write essays on Netaji. The top two or three trials can receive a one-year pass in any part of India, Bose said. In the proposal, Chandra Kumar Bose had urged the prime minister to launch the train in October from Cuttack since Netaji was born there. Bose said the proposed launch date also coincides with the launch of war by the Indian National Army against the British Army in 1943. According to Boses’ plan, the first coach should have audiovisuals on Netaji in different languages ​​and the second coach should be an interactive classroom with photographs and Netaji objects. The third should describe how the Indian Railways helped Revolutionary Freedom Fighters travel across the country to proclaim the message of freedom and the fourth wagon should be used to transport support personnel. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Sunday September 12th, 2021 9:11 PM IST

