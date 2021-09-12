Video: Donald Trump comments on the Trillers Holyfield vs. Belfort event





You’ve seen the highlights of Anderson Silvas’ incredible knockout win over Tito Ortiz. You saw the weak spots as Vitor Belfort punched an Evander Holyfield stumbling around the ring. But have you seen or heard all of Donald Trump’s special comments at the Triller Fight Club Holyfield vs Belfort event?

Triller stunned the combat sports world when they announced a week before the event that they had secured the 45th President of the United States for a special guest commentary concert for their pay-per-view event on September 11 in Florida. Many initially assumed it must have been a prank or a joke, but no … Donald Trump and his boy Don Jr. did show up (and cash a check for millions and millions of dollars) to talk boxing. All night long.

And you know what? It wasn’t that bad.

I mean, if you were looking for some real play-by-play commentary, you should check out the main audio stream. Donald Trump’s stream was a mishmash of anecdotes about Trump’s combat sports, then a generally entertaining conversation between Trump and former UFC Junior heavyweight champion Dos Santos, which brought a cheerful vibe. to all this weird business.

Those looking for controversy will walk away disappointed. Trump didn’t mention beating Joe Biden once and barely referred to the election results overnight. Instead, he told stories about hosting Mike Tyson at his Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, and how he pardoned boxing legend Jack Johnson while in office.

He also wondered why all the tall, handsome guys with great bodies keep losing out to less fit men (yell at Tyson Fury).

Check out this video to capture the full vibe of Donald Trump’s commentary debut for Triller:

When Trump returned for the co-lead and main part of the card, he received a standing ovation from a large part of the crowd, who applauded him loudly and started a We love Trump chant.

He was joined by Jorge Masvidal, who Trump credited with rocking much of Miami by his side for the 2020 election (Masvidal was part of a Fighters against Socialism bus tour with Donald Trump Jr.) .

Want to hear Donald Trump and Jorge Masvidal talk about Masvidal’s switch to boxing to fight Jake and Logan Paul? Of course not, but here it is:

After the main event which saw Vitor Belfort TKO Evander Holyfield in the first round, Trump gave a brief speech congratulating Vitor as a fighter and a patriot:

It was definitely one of the weirdest nights in combat sports for a while, and we have to hand it over to Triller: they know what they are and they lean straight into it. We might not like seeing a 58-year-old box (not sure, not cool), but seeing Anderson Silva crush Tito Ortiz while Titos hero Donald Trump commented that it was something different.

