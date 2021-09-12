Reviews | Biden has a duty to expand the Supreme Court | Column





A deeply divided Supreme Court allows a Texas law that prohibits most abortions to remain in force, denying most women the right to an abortion in the nation’s second state.

J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE, ASSOCIATE PRESS

By Chris Walker | guest column

The failure of the United States Supreme Court to properly deal with the Texas anti-choice law that went into effect this month provides ample evidence that the court itself has been violated and manipulated and needs to be corrected for solve this problem and a myriad of others. So what should be done?

Congress must pass legislation to codify Roe v. Wade. To do this, changes to the filibustering of the Senate must also be made, ideally by putting an end to the legislative relic entirely.

But a much more controversial action must be taken in the immediate future before the Supreme Court itself: its size must be increased.

Many will oppose such a change, saying “packing” the judges on the bench is somehow unfair. Others will oppose it, saying the change will lead to further attempts by politicians in the future to further politicize the court.

But the Supreme Court is already politicized and has already been corrupted, mostly by Republicans over the past half-decade. Reforms are now needed to address its shortcomings.

But add judges? Yes, it absolutely should happen. President Biden should not only add judges to the court, but he has a real duty, a moral obligation, to do so. Here’s why:

Donald Trump appointed three judges to the tribunal during his presidency, but he should have been able to choose only two. His first appointment only came thanks to the GOP Senate’s obstruction of former President Barack Obama, who had the opportunity to appoint a judge in early 2016. However, Obama did not benefit from this. privilege, due to the overt rationale provided by Republicans that it was an election year. , and therefore voters through the future president who will be elected later that year should instead choose the next judge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://madison.com/ct/opinion/column/opinion-biden-has-a-duty-to-expand-the-supreme-court/article_05aa6766-f4c1-5890-9fd8-38b0f1ce4664.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos