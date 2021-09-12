Nicola Sturgeon rages against Boris Johnson in independence rant | Politics | New





Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted Scotland should be independent as it contemplates its post-pandemic future. Speaking to Sky News, Ms Sturgeon stressed that she believed Scotland should be ruled by democratically elected Scottish leaders. She then attacked the Alternative, a country ruled by Boris Johnson, the democratically elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Ms Sturgeon said: “My main consideration and the two are not completely separate from each other. “I think it is fair that the country chooses its future “There are big decisions that need to be made by governments around the world as we come out of this pandemic. “Who do we want to make these decisions? DON’T MISS: SNP LIVE Conference: Nicola Sturgeon faces SNP “embarrassment”

“Democratically elected politicians here in Scotland guided by the values ​​of the Scottish people… “Or governments like Boris Johnson’s in Westminster that we don’t vote for!” “So that is the choice and we should make that choice when the time is right for the country to do so.” Ms Sturgeon remained determined to pressure Mr Johnson over their dreams of independence.

Chris Hanlon, the SNP’s policy-maker, introduced a motion debated by members at the NATS conference on Sunday, calling on the party to hold a “detailed and serious national debate” on independence. The motion also called for a commitment in the SNP manifesto to hold a referendum for the recovery “once it is safe to do so” and welcomes the bill released ahead of the Scottish parliamentary elections. As part of the motion, supported by 535 to 10, conference delegates also acknowledged that in the May elections the SNP received an unequivocal mandate from the people of Scotland to hold an independence referendum. However, the SNP and Ms Sturgeon have come under fire for delaying their campaign for an independence referendum until the moment is most advantageous. READ MORE: POLL: Will Scotland be better off financially if it leaves the UK? [POLL]

Leading economist warns against EU and eurozone membership [INSIGHT]

Sturgeon is ashamed of Janey Godley’s Twitter probe “Not a good look!” ” [REPORT]

In August, a Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll found that 47% of Scots would vote no if the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?” was put to them immediately. In the Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll, 44% said they would vote “yes” if there was a referendum while 9% said they were unsure. Of those polled, 47% said they would oppose a Scottish independence referendum next year, and 33% strongly oppose it. However, 40% said they would support such a referendum next year, with 29% expressing strong support. 11% of Scots would neither support nor oppose a referendum next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1490101/Nicola-Sturgeon-Boris-Johnson-Scotland-independence-update-latest-vn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos