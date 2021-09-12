307 Politics: Is the Wyoming House Race About Biden or Trump? | 307 Politics





Photo of Victoria Eavis staff

Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Representative Liz Cheney has become the No.1 enemy of former President Donald Trump, and now the candidate who is shaping up to be his biggest competitor, Harriet Hageman, has her backing.

Next year, the House’s competition will be a midterm election, meaning it falls midway through the incumbent president’s term. This fact has the potential to affect the outcome.

These mid-terms are normally a referendum on the incumbent president, said Jim King, professor of political science at the University of Wyoming, adding that this time could be different. The people of Wyoming are trying to make it a referendum on a former president.

King might be right, but there are even more factors that could affect who wins.

Cheney, who first won his seat in 2016, has a long legislative record in Wyoming, while Hageman has none at all. (Hageman is a lawyer and unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.) On paper, this should work to Cheneys’ advantage, as it often does with incumbents. But Cheney is a different type of incumbent, she has become more famous in recent times for her repeated breaks with her party than for her legislative history.

Hageman takes advantage of this reality. For one thing, Hageman has already sought on several occasions to portray Cheney as being comfortable with President Nancy Pelosi, although Hageman only joined the race a few days ago.

