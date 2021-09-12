Politics
the Ramdas Athawale bats for the caste-based census; says ‘it’s up to PM Modi to decide’
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale fought for a caste-based census on Sunday to determine the population of various communities. However, he said the final decision will be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Personally, I would be in favor of a caste-based census. But that’s for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide, Athawale said. During his visit to Chennai, the leader of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) also stressed that the reservation of 10 per center for EWS (economically weaker section) will not affect the current reservation system.
Why is there a demand for a caste-based census?
Since independence, every census in India has shared data on caste lists and tribal lists, but there are no details on other castes. Due to the non-collection of caste data, there is no real information regarding the population of other backward communities (OBCs) and others.
Last month, several politicians, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Bihar Opposition Leader (LoP) met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste census. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav also supported the caste-based census and said late BJP leader Arun Jaitley gave written assurance about it.
The Center had previously refused to accept the request. In a written response to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said: “The Indian government has decided not to list caste populations other than SC and ST in the census.
Athawale onEWS and the victory of DMK
Athawale justified the BJP-led government’s 10% quota for EWS and said it would not affect those who benefit from the reservation. He further stated that there were requests across the country to increase the reservation quota cap.
For example, Tamil Nadu has the highest proportion of reservations at 69% ensuring a quota for different sections. Many sections across the country require increased booking, the minister noted.
Asked about DMK’s victory in Tamil Nadu, Athawale said the people’s mandate must be accepted. “But in the next assembly ballots, the AIADMK-BJP will be elected to power,” said the Union minister while asking the chief minister, Deputy Stalin, to protect the Dalit community from atrocities.
(With PTI inputs)
(Image: PTI)
