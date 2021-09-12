The Guardian’s Perspective on Xi Jinpings China: Rectification, Not Revolution | Editorial





FFifty-five years ago, China was in turmoil. Mao launched the Cultural Revolution to eradicate opposition in the party and cleanse the political soul of the country, using the power of the masses. It would last a decade and cost over a million lives; 36 million people have been stalked, including Xi Jinping’s father, who was previously a senior leader. The current president was himself denounced and spent years living in grim rural poverty. Unsurprisingly, Mr. Xi has scathingly spoken of the Cultural Revolution in the past. Yet many are now seeing growing echoes of the times. The former Communists who survived the disaster sought to cage the power of the leader through consensus and new conventions. Under these, Xi is expected to step down as party secretary general, a role that gives him real power next fall, after 10 years. But putative successors have been sidelined or ousted, and the dismantling of term limits for the presidency, his other post, was a clear sign that he plans to continue. Open hostility to foreign influences is increasing. A cult of personality flourishes; new textbooks on Xi Jinping’s thought tell young schoolchildren that grandfather Xi Jinping always took care of us China’s turn towards increased repression accelerated under him. The crackdown in familiar areas against civil society, religion, academia, self-government and Hong Kong’s minorities, especially Uyghurs, has gone further and faster than expected. Now it is expanding into areas from which the party had long withdrawn. The past few weeks have seen a series of attacks on everything from big tech companies to actors and pop stars, to private lessons. Children will only be allowed to spend three hours per week playing online games. Carpooling services are under pressure. Regulators have ordered broadcasters to avoid talent shows and sissy men. And a key party committee announced that China must regulate excessively high incomes to ensure common prosperity, suggesting a substantial shift towards redistribution. Many of these measures, crude and misguided as they are, target real issues that need to be addressed, such as the vast divide between the rich and the rest, monopoly power, and unhindered use of data by tech companies. Taken in isolation, at least some of them will look attractive to many in China. But together they reflect the desire to assert the authority of the parties across society, culture and the private economy (as well as other motivations such as demographic concerns). Concerns escalated when an inflammatory essay by a left-wing commentator celebrating the deep-seated revolution underway was widely disseminated on party websites suggesting he had the seal of approval. Since the Cultural Revolution began with similar articles, some intellectuals have seen it as an attempt to test the appetite for such a campaign, if not an opening stroke. The authorities seem to be trying to correct this impression, apparently concerned about the economic fallout; a editorial On the People’s Daily website, governments pledged an unwavering commitment to the private sector. The extent of the rotate to state is not clear and probably still undetermined. Mao unleashed the power of the mob to serve him, even briefly and cynically; Mr. Xi is also a strong man and has successfully harnessed public opinion to expand his power and promote ideology. But unlike the Grand Helmsman, he doesn’t feel like just disturbing order and control. This is not to say that Mr. Xis’ approach is risk-free: if his grip seems iron, some wonder if cracking down on everything might, in the long run, lead to instability. Even less means that this is good for China. Better than the Cultural Revolution, the bar is very low.

