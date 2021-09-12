



Eric Trump reportedly asked, “Have you thought about dragging it with ketchup?”

Former President Trump was rushed to hospital early this morning due to a malfunction in his ankle monitoring bracelet. Sources at the scene say he is in stable condition at Presbyterian Medical Center. Those same sources also say that there is evidence that Trump caused the explosion by tampering with the device.

Even before he left the presidency, court cases began to pile up on Donald Trump. The Manhattan district attorney and the New York attorney general are investigating him for tax evasion. The DC Attorney General has laid charges of incitement in connection with the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. And Georgia is bringing criminal action against the 45th President of the United States for election tampering.

Rolling Stone Reports:

In his crusade to overturn the 2020 election results and promote the big lie that Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate, Trump has stepped up the pressure on Georgian election officials. Fulton County DA Fani Willis is currently investigating whether Trump is pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a taped phone call to “find” enough votes Trump to overturn the election violated the law of the State, in particular: conspiracy of electoral fraud, criminal solicitation of electoral fraud, and / or interference in electoral functions.

Due to the numerous civil and criminal cases against Trump, Georgia District Attorney Andrew Canard has worked tirelessly to ensure Trump does not flee the country. And that’s why the former president has been wearing an ankle bracelet for months to monitor his activities.

“Man is a risk of flight. He has a motive for fleeing the country and Russian President Vladimir Putin has already offered him the high-ranking post of Prime Minister of Lies, ”said Canard. “We have to make sure he’s not within 300 meters of a Russian embassy or try to catch a flight to Moscow. We had several close calls.

Mr. Canard declined to comment on the explosion of the ankle device. However, his office pointed out that the only time such events have happened in the past was when porters tampered with them.

Anonymous sources at the hospital Trump is staying say this is a classic example of a criminal trying to break free. “Scammers are usually not that smart. Most use a butter knife and try to pull it out of their leg. They should know that these things have lithium batteries and if you play them there will be sparks and sometimes a small explosion, ”an anonymous source said.

That same source said he believed Trump used a McDonald’s butter knife and ketchup in an attempt to free himself from the device. “His son Eric kept saying ‘He should have ordered more ketchup at the drive-thru. “

Trump received first degree burns to his ankle. He is monitored at the medical center until a new bracelet is put on him.

In related news, a Texas company offers “abortion insurance.”

Buy here!

I have a Patreon account in case you want to show your appreciation for my work here on Laughing in Disbelief.

Staying in touch! Like Laugh in disbelief on Facebook:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.patheos.com/blogs/laughingindisbelief/2021/09/donald-trumps-ankle-monitor-explodes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos