Double standard – GulfToday

The use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) is not at all suitable for opposition parties because this system prevents individuals from rigging elections. The habit of these opposition parties is to rig the elections and rule the vulnerable populations of Pakistan. It is an open secret that without rigging the general elections, it is totally impossible for the opposition parties to return to the corridors of power (“The government fails to convince the opposition on the use of VPDs” , Sep 7, Gulf Today).

The government failed to convince the opposition on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at a meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The government had insisted on the use of EVMs to ensure the holding of “fair and transparent” elections in the country.

The Senate panel met under the chairmanship of Taj Haider from the Pakistan Peoples Party. The Ministry of Science and Technology, while informing the participants of the meeting, affirmed that the EVM will have a dedicated control unit that will facilitate its operation.

Not surprisingly, opposition parties that protested the 2018 election, calling them a rigged general election, are now opposing the use of electronic voting machines in the 2023 general election, because the old electoral system suits them.

There is a history of rigged general elections in Pakistan. Political parties that lose the general election accuse the entire system, including the judiciary and the establishment, of being involved in the rigging. There is no doubt that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is an “outsider” in Pakistan’s corrupt system. With the exception of Imran Khan, every political party is happy to conduct the next general election on the same broken system.

Imran Khan believes in fair and free elections that will be acceptable to everyone in the country. Khan and his government are doing their best to resolve the important issue of free and fair elections in the best interests of the people and Pakistan.

Qazi Sultan – By e-mail

