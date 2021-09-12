Radical reforms in China | Philstar.com

Who would have thought that a government could ban online games for children on weekdays? Or that schools and tutoring services could be mandated to become nonprofit? Who would think that celebrities who do not espouse the same political beliefs can be blacklisted or removed from their shows? These extreme changes may previously have been unimaginable in modern society, but we see them happening in China today.

China restricts play for children

In a drastic move, China has banned people under the age of 18 from playing online video games on weekdays. In addition, the government has limited play time allowed for children to three hours per week or one hour per day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. China has also frozen approvals for new online games. To ensure compliance, the government summoned representatives from Tencent and Netease. China’s restrictions on online video games go hand in hand with its education sector reforms. This campaign aims to encourage children to devote their time to more productive activities.

Repression continues

The overhaul of Chinese regulations has turned into a sweeping crackdown targeting different sectors and many companies. Below, we list some of the far-reaching actions of the Chinese government.

1. After Jack Ma’s critical statements about financial regulators, the successful IPO of the Ant Group has been suspended. The company has been flagged for inappropriate competitive behavior and data monopoly. He was forced to implement a restructuring plan that will end the inappropriate links between his payments and the consumer credit business.

2. Large companies such as Alibaba, Tencent Holdings and other tech giants have been fined and investigated for violating anti-monopoly practices.

3. Tencent Music Entertainment Group was forced to relinquish its exclusive music rights with labels.

4. Popular rideshare company Didi became the target of a cybersecurity review just days after its IPO. Regulators have raised concerns that big consumer data collected by big tech companies like Didi could be accessed and used by foreign parties or criminal organizations.

5. China has demanded that private out-of-school tutoring services be transformed into non-profit entities. It practically kills the business model of some companies. As a result, many private education stocks fell 70-80% from their previous levels.

6. The government recently announced a ban on online games for children on weekdays and a limit of three hours per week on weekends. This caused many game titles listed in Hong Kong, China and the United States to fall sharply.

7. Tencent and Netease collapsed as company officials were called in by regulators to ensure they complied with the government’s latest restrictions on video games. Additionally, both companies will be hampered by the freeze on approvals for new video games.

8. State media have announced that they will blacklist celebrities such as actors, movie stars and singers who display “incorrect” policies and criticize the government.

9. China is implementing a major overhaul to discourage speculative flows in the real estate market and make housing affordable for more citizens. The government adheres to the mantra that “housing is for living, not for speculating”.

10. Government regulators intend to increase oversight of private equity and venture capital funds, focusing on those who illegally take money from the general public and engage in illegal practices.

11. Food delivery giant Meituan has been subject to regulatory review for alleged monopoly behavior and inappropriate treatment of delivery people. Raising wages, improving working conditions and protecting workers are among the key objectives of common prosperity.

12. The government has required wealthy corporations to share their income with their employees and the community. He has also commissioned high income earners and giant corporations to undertake philanthropic activities. Tencent and Alibaba recently pledged to donate billions of dollars to support government programs.

“Disordered expansion of capital”

Besides “common prosperity”, Xi Jinping frequently used the phrase “disorderly expansion of capital” in his statements. It is a concept that explains the raison d’être of the current regulatory repression. In a recent speech, Xi said, “In light of the barbaric growth and disorderly expansion of the platform economy, we have stepped up anti-monopoly surveillance, investigated and dealt with monopoly behavior and unfair competition of the relevant platform companies in accordance with the law. . Xi aims to stop the disorderly growth of capital by curbing the antitrust practices of tech giants, encouraging fair competition, prohibiting corruption and preventing the over-concentration of wealth and income among the few.

A breakthrough in the US-China trade war

Last week, US President Joe Biden called Xi to discuss key issues regarding US-China relations. Biden called for more cooperation on major issues such as climate change and human rights. For his part, Xi said he was ready to work with other countries on global issues, but that it had to be done while respecting China’s core concerns. The conversation between Biden and Xi seemed cordial, and it may serve as progress for a potential amelioration of the long US-China trade war.

Drastic changes, long-term reforms

Despite the ongoing trade war with the United States, the Chinese government appears determined to continue with sweeping reforms. Although investors and tycoons are keenly feeling the impact of the draconian measures, Xi Jinping is prepared to endure short-term suffering to achieve his long-term goal of transforming China into a more balanced society. China’s comments qualify Xi’s crackdown as a “profound revolution.” Thus, investing in China requires an understanding of the country’s long-term goals in order to properly navigate the market turmoil caused by its policies.

