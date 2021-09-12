Trump’s top aides pay teens for MAGA social posts





Members of Donald Trump’s inner circle have reportedly reached out to Instagram influencers, some only teenagers, to promote the fundraising efforts of former presidents as well as their own businesses.

Some of Mr. Trump’s former teams have tapped into a network of far-right social media accounts that post memes about right-wing conspiracy theories and anti-Covid vaccine propaganda to millions, according to a Huffington Post report. followers.

The Huff Post claims that these Instagrammers, some of whom are as young as 14, were initially hired by MAGA merchandise brands to display ads to their followers.

The account operators were then contacted by people in Mr Trumps’ inner circle and employed to run ads for his election defense fund, as well as by former senior assistant Jason Millers, social media network GETTR, l close partner of Mike Lindells MyPillow and the National Republican Senate Committee. (NRSC).

The Independent has contacted Donald Trump’s office, Mr. Lindell, Mr. Miller and the NRSC for comment.

Most advertisements come in the form of memes that encourage people to click on links to promoted party websites, the Huff Post reports. Instagram account operators earn a small conversion commission for each click.

Several pages are so broad in scope that the costs can add up quite considerably. The Huff Post reports that a recent GETTR ad campaign earned memes $ 0.85 per conversion with a cap of 25,000 conversions, amounting to $ 21,250.

Instagram account operators have the ability to run influential and discreet campaigns, which are more difficult to regulate than traditional advertising channels. This makes them more likely to become hotbeds of disinformation.

The Huff Post investigation found that few meme campaign ads are tagged as paid endorsements, a potentially illegal practice for which Instagram account holders, promoted parties, and any intermediaries could be held accountable.

While ads placed through the Instagram business platform are recorded and subject to public review, these posts are typically removed within a day or two, making them much more difficult to track and regulate.

The Independent reached out to Instagram for comment.

An account operator with hundreds of thousands of followers told The Huffington Post: A lot of this stuff is very low.

The minor, who requested anonymity, posted questionable content, including false information about Covid vaccines, false allegations that President Joe Biden is a pedophile and racist content calling for the expulsion of politicians who are women of color.

There is a lot of money to be made, said one account holder. You just have to know the right people.

