Pakistan now accuses India of forming Islamic State, releases new dossier on “atrocities” at J&K





Building on its success in facilitating the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, Pakistan on Sunday sought to step up pressure on India by publishing a dossier on Kashmir and accused the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in New Delhi of ‘having run five training camps for the Islamic State.

Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan released a 131-page dossier compiling its oft-repeated allegations against India of atrocities, war crimes, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and torture, and rape. and assaults against women in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government not only reiterated its allegations against the Indian government and its armed forces over human rights violations at J&K, but went on to claim that New Delhi was dragging ISIS terrorists into Gulmarg, Raipur, Jodhpur, Chakrata, Anupgarh and Bikaner camps.

The activities of the Islamic State (IS) or the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in South Asia and Central Asia have returned to the spotlight in the region, after one of its ramifications in Khorasan province where ISIS-K was accused by the United States of carrying out an attack near the Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul on August 27. It killed more than 110 people, including American soldiers as well as Afghans, who had invaded the airport and adjacent areas, rushing to fly in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15. latest.

New Delhi has not yet officially responded to the dossier published by Islamabad. A source in New Delhi, however, dismissed the case as just another example of Pakistan’s baseless propaganda against India. The source also called it another absurd and far-fetched allegation by Pakistan against the Modi government over the training of terrorists in India.

Khans National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf joined Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazarito unveil the case at a press conference in Islamabad. Yusuf said the dossier on Indian “atrocities” on J&K was a tribute from Pakistan to Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who died in Srinagar on September 1 after leading the separatist movement against India at J&K for decades.

Qureshi said most of the information in the file came from documents released by international human rights organizations and the media. He said Pakistan would share the case with the international community to “expose” India, in particular its “atrocities and human rights violations” to J&K and its “support” for terrorist organizations. We expect the United Nations to compel the Indian government to allow open access to holders of a special procedural mandate from the United Nations Human Rights Council for independent investigations into human rights violations. Pakistani foreign minister said.

The Prime Ministers of Pakistan and India are expected to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 24-25.

The Pakistani file accused 1,178 officers and personnel of the Indian security forces of committing 3,432 cases of war crimes at J&K.

Another source in New Delhi told DH that Islamabad’s new allegation about the “role of the Modi government in supporting” ISIS was intended to worsen India’s relations with the United States and Russia.

Islamabad has in the past blamed India for several terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including recent ones, which have mutilated and killed Chinese citizens, allegedly to take advantage of New Delhi’s degraded relations with Beijing due to the military standoff. in eastern Ladakh.

