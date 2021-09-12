Resumption of business travel at the top of the Amcham China Concerns survey





Chinese visa restrictions and international travel helped control Covid-19 but have become … [+] a source of frustration for American businesses nationwide. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

An American Chamber of Commerce survey in China released on Friday found that nearly two-thirds of those polled want the U.S. and Chinese governments to restore visa services and travel channels for business executives and their dependents. as their top priority this year. As the pandemic continues well into its second year, the priorities of our member companies remain consistent, with the resumption of business travel at the top of the list, AmCham China President Greg Gilligan said in a statement. Other top priorities for member companies this year include regularizing government-to-government communications and removing bilateral tariffs, according to the blitz. The state of the overall relationship between the United States and China is more important than ever to the business community, with members prioritizing concrete results and actions as a means of restoring trust between the two countries, a Gilligan said. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Beijing-based Amcham China survey was conducted August 23-25 ​​to better understand how member companies perceive the priorities for the U.S.-China relationship, the implementation of the Phase 1 agreement, and the current situation with regard to bilateral tariffs. Some 125 companies out of a total of nearly 1,000 members responded. The organization did not specify which companies participated in the survey. Amcham China board members include executives from Intel, Boeing, Microsoft and Goldman Sachs. Other major issues include the removal of bilateral tariffs, the restart of people-to-people trade and a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping before the end of the year. The two spoke by phone on Thursday, the White House said (see press release here). Click on here for the full results of the Amcham survey. See related articles here: Billionaire couple from Soho China lose suit as $ 3 billion acquisition is in talks with Blackstone End Seven Months Later, Bidens’ China Policy Uncertainty Hurts U.S. Businesses It’s time to talk about China’s tariff easing @rflannerychina

