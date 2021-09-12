Indian Prime Minister Modi to launch National Intelligence Grid to fight terrorism soon, India News News





In order to provide “cutting edge technology to enhance India’s counterterrorism capabilities,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon launch the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), official sources said. The final “sync and test” of the ambitious electronic database appears to be continuing so that it can be brought online without any problems. It was brought up after the terrorist attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai in 2008. Watch: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remember deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated that NATGRID may finally see the light of day. It was designed as a seamless and secure database for information on terrorists, economic crimes and similar incidents. On the 51st founding day of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) on September 4, Shah said, “If the crown (COVID-19) had not been here, the prime minister would have dedicated NATGRID in the country. I hope the Prime Minister will dedicate NATGRID to the country in some time. “ Also Read: India Undertakes Maintenance of Mauritius Coast Guard Patrol Vessel Seen as a robust mechanism to track suspects, NATGRID can help prevent terrorist attacks with real-time data and access to classified information such as immigration, banking, individual taxpayers, air travel and by train. In 2008, the terrorist siege of 11/26 in Mumbai revealed that security agencies had no mechanism to search for vital information in real time. In 2010, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the Rs 3,400 crore NATGRID project. (With contributions from agencies)

