“Boris Johnson’s unfair hike in National Insurance exposed him to the quack he is” – Kevin Maguire





The New Economics Foundation’s number calculators calculating 2.5 million working families will lose an annual average of 1,290 in unjustly higher national insurance charges and unjustly lower universal credit payments are traditional Torynomics

Boris Johnson’s betrayed Red Wall Tories will feel sheepish or outright furious when the charlatans grab 1,290 in a nasty double whammy. No one likes to be taken for granted and that is exactly how the forked-tongue Prime Minister treats the people he tricked into voting Conservative two years ago. The New Economics Foundation’s number calculators that calculate 2.5 million working families will lose an annual average of 1,290 in unfairly higher national insurance charges and unfairly lower universal credit payments are traditional Torynomics. With PM victims spread across Britain, including hundreds of thousands in the north of England, the Midlands and Wales, the exploited will revolt. The work at the top of a public opinion poll since January was provisional evidence that an electorate who lent it a majority of 80 seats is showing buyer’s remorse.















Picture: AFP via Getty Images)





The Tory Vaccine rebound is deflated and Keir Starmers returns to the game, though it will take much more than a 14,000 word mission statement for him to stand a faint chance of winning. Yet tax hikes totaling $ 37 billion to record levels and a deeply flawed welfare plan exemplify the flippant, incompetent and unscrupulous beating of a troubled prime minister and his henchman the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak. Johnson’s wild card, empty shelves and understaffing no longer play the Brexit card either, the costly reality behind his 350m red bus lie. Worn and abused Red Wall conservatives can breathe fiery new life into an old adage that ruling parties lose elections as much as oppositions win them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-unfair-national-insurance-24967791 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos