Before the end of the PPKM Java-Bali, 3,779 cases of Covid-19 are added





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Before the end of the PPKM Java-Bali, new positive casesCovid-19 in Indonesia on Sunday (12/9) increased by 3,779 cases. This number is the total number of cases of the corona virus since the beginning. pandemicreached 4,167,511 cases. The Covid-19 task force also recorded 118 people who died, bringing the total number of deaths to 138,889 cases. Meanwhile, the total number of cured patients has reached 3,918,753 patients, after the addition of 9,401 patients today. The number of specimens examined today was 198,052 units. Active cases stood at 109,869 cases, after a decrease of 5,810 cases from yesterday. The total number of Covid-19 suspects has now reached 258,210. The government is still implementing the PPKM based on the levels of the Java-Bali region or outside the region. The Java-Bali PPKM is extended until Monday, September 13, 2021, while outside of Java-Bali PPKM is extended one week later. In the latest report on the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia on September 8, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted North Kalimantan (Kaltara) as the only province in Indonesia with a very high transmission rate. of Covid-19 (CT4). The transmission rate is calculated per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence of Covid-19 cases in North Kalimantan province has reached 206.9 per 100,000 population. The WHO said the figure stood from August 30 to September 5, 2021, the highest in the past 14 days. Meanwhile, referring to data from the Covid-19 Management Task Force from July to September 2021, the tendency to add positive cases of the corona virus slowly declined from August to early September 2021. Previously, the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia had increased significantly and reached a record high on July 15 with 56,757 daily cases. The government has said mental health issues could become the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic if not addressed globally. President Joko Widodo estimates that by the end of 2021, more than 70% of residents will receive an injection of the corona virus vaccine. He claims that every day more and more people are receiving vaccines while calling for the expansion of vaccination implementation so that the whole community is protected. “More and more have been vaccinated all over Indonesia, so by the end of the year over 70% of people have been vaccinated,” Jokowi said while reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination in Bantul , broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel, Friday (10/9). (from / DAL)



