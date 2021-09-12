Boris Johnson facing major rebellion against social care tax hike





Senior Tories have warned Boris Johnson that he is facing a major backbench rebellion over his plans to raise taxes to pay for his welfare reforms. Rebel leaders are expected to meet with Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday to express concerns about the proposed increase in national insurance contributions. MPs will vote on the proposed Commons health and social services tax on Tuesday, with dozens of backbenchers vowing to oppose the plans. The initial plans were backed by MPs after threats of revolt from the Conservatives dissipated. But MPs representing Red Wall constituencies joined forces with those ideologically opposed to tax increases to form a rebellion of 100 people. Leader Iain Duncan Smith called the way the proposals were forced chaotic and warned that the decision to break a manifesto promise had strained public confidence in the government. Health Secretary Sajid Javid appeared to reflect growing anxiety among Conservatives over plans to raise taxes when he said he hoped to see taxes cut in the years to come. Of course I would like to see this decrease over time and there are many ways to try to do this and obviously one way in the future is to see what taxes you might be able to reduce and that will be a decision for the future. future for the chancellor, he told Times Radio. It comes after a government report on the increase in NICs found it could increase the likelihood of family break-up for those already on the bread line. An analysis prepared for the government by Her Majestys Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and released after MPs already approved the increase on Wednesday indicated the impact would be significant on economic factors such as profits, inflation and corporate profits. The HMRC also warned: There may be an impact on the formation, stability or breakdown of the family, as individuals, who are currently on the verge of managing financially, will see their disposable income decrease. < class=""> Read more Northern families could face a higher financial burden under the social care ceiling The ministers insisted that this increase is the most equitable way to finance the necessary changes in health and social care services. But the HMRC report said the change would disproportionately affect those whose main income came from work rather than property income, retirement income or savings. Mr Javid said it would have been wrong to stubbornly stick to the manifesto’s commitments to tax increases in the face of a health care and social services crisis, as Labor warned that the Tories’ plans could force health care providers into bankruptcy.

