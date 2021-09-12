Xi Jinping has not left China for 600 days | Indiafleurit





Beijing: the Chinese president Xi Jinping has not left his country in the past 600 days and experts believe this could further hamper relations with Western countries, according to a Bloomberg report.

Xi virtually attended a summit of leaders of the BRICS countries on Thursday, the latest of more than a dozen rallies he has participated in so far this year via video. He also had some 60 calls with world leaders, including several talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French leader Emmanuel Macron. Xi spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden on Friday, Bloomberg reports. But concerns are growing over Xi’s desire to stay in the country, a byproduct of China’s strategy to completely eliminate cases of Covid-19 , could start to have diplomatic consequences – especially if he avoids the G-20 meeting in Rome in late October and a UN climate summit immediately after, Bloomberg reported. From issues like Hong Kong to COVID-19, relations between China and the West have deteriorated in recent years. Xi’s reluctance to travel abroad could be an obstacle to improving relations with these countries and others, as it eliminates the possibility of face-to-face meetings on the sidelines of major events that can help calm tensions down. Xi has yet to confirm his presence at the G-20 meeting, according to a government official and senior European diplomat, Bloomberg reported. The official cited the Covid-19 protocols as the reason Xi cannot attend in person. The diplomat added that there were growing fears that Xi would show up, a result that could hurt the summit’s prospects. Xi was last on a trip to Myanmar on January 18, 2020. After the trip, Wuhan was quarantined to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “The risk of exposure to Covid was not worth traveling at the highest level,” Natasha Kassam, director of the Lowy Institute’s public opinion and foreign policy program, told Bloomberg. “Some of the Chinese public may also question lavish international travel given the severe restrictions they have faced in response to small outbreaks. “

