Politics
Para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary congratulates Prime Minister Modi on his leadership
Para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent meeting between the Prime Minister and the para-athletes after a historic campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. After India’s recent success in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, several athletes recognized the government’s emphasis on the development of sport. Several of them attributed their success to various government sports development programs, and today javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary also reiterated the same point and said Prime Minister Modi gave them strong leadership.
Chaudhary said: ‘There is no way a household with a strong leader is not heading for prosperity, I tell you sir, and the leader of our country is like that he feels like someone ‘one will always be behind us no matter what and that encourages us to take on anyone.’ To this, when PM Modi pointed out that there were also 130 crores of Indians who supported the para-athletes, he replied: “But only one is the leader”.
He also praised Prime Minister Modi’s style of thinking and his way forward by including everyone in the country’s vision.
“Mukhiya to ek hi hota hai”: Para-athletes speak to Prime Minister Modi who said 130 crores of Indians are supporting them # Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/sE5AA0xlFK
OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) September 12, 2021
The para-athlete said PM Modi cannot be praised enough and said he learned a lot about positive thinking from the PM. He said PM taught him how to move forward keeping negative attitudes aside.
Sandeep Chaudhary competed in the F64 men’s javelin throw at the recent Tokyo Paralympic Games. He placed fourth in the competition, missing the bronze medal. Sumit Antil, another Indian Paralympic athlete, won the gold medal in the F64 category.
It was India’s best performance at the Paralympic Games which consisted of 19 medals, five gold, eight silver and six bronze. Previously, India had won 12 medals in all previous Paralympic Games combined.
Sources
2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/09/para-athlete-sandeep-chaudhary-praises-pm-modi-for-leadership/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]