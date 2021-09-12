Para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary congratulates Prime Minister Modi on his leadership

Para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent meeting between the Prime Minister and the para-athletes after a historic campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. After India’s recent success in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, several athletes recognized the government’s emphasis on the development of sport. Several of them attributed their success to various government sports development programs, and today javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary also reiterated the same point and said Prime Minister Modi gave them strong leadership.

Chaudhary said: ‘There is no way a household with a strong leader is not heading for prosperity, I tell you sir, and the leader of our country is like that he feels like someone ‘one will always be behind us no matter what and that encourages us to take on anyone.’ To this, when PM Modi pointed out that there were also 130 crores of Indians who supported the para-athletes, he replied: “But only one is the leader”.

He also praised Prime Minister Modi’s style of thinking and his way forward by including everyone in the country’s vision.

The para-athlete said PM Modi cannot be praised enough and said he learned a lot about positive thinking from the PM. He said PM taught him how to move forward keeping negative attitudes aside.

Sandeep Chaudhary competed in the F64 men’s javelin throw at the recent Tokyo Paralympic Games. He placed fourth in the competition, missing the bronze medal. Sumit Antil, another Indian Paralympic athlete, won the gold medal in the F64 category.

It was India’s best performance at the Paralympic Games which consisted of 19 medals, five gold, eight silver and six bronze. Previously, India had won 12 medals in all previous Paralympic Games combined.