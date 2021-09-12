Beware of great British delusions | Classical music





Singing rule, Brittania! and waving flags at the Proms can be a tasteless musical (Rewrite Rule, Britannia! What Would You Do on Last Night of the Proms ?, September 10) but it doesn’t get anything more dangerously delusional than ministers labeling everything from food products to the railways as Great British. Presumably, this silly designation would be banned if Scotland unfortunately became independent?

Geoff reid

Bradford, West Yorkshire While Zoe Williams’ petanque match left her with zen calm, she wasn’t playing petanque (Fit in my 40s: a game of small and pleasant malice? Step forward, ptanque, September 11). For that, you need the principles of Boris Johnson and the killer instinct of Captain Ahab.

John lyon

Cholsey, Oxfordshire After Emma Raducanus’ marvelous success at the US Open, we will probably soon be entitled to photos of Boris Johnson, the bandwagon, wearing a tennis outfit and a racket?

Mike Dunton

Wellington, Somerset Frances Ryan’s brilliant description of what it really takes to provide decent and comprehensive social care (Boris Johnson created a social protection plan without any social protection plan, September 7) should be essential reading for politicians from all parties. Listen to those who have lived the experience.

Elizabeth jones

Ulverston, Cumbria If Jeff Bezos plans to live forever, or at least decades longer than the rest of us (Jeff Bezos is in search of eternal life on Earth, was seeking Amazon taxes, September 10), maybe Would it be wise to spend some of his vast wealth to make sure that he still has a place to live when he reaches his late years, and I don’t mean a planet in a galaxy far, far away.

Phil coughlin

Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear Do you have an opinion on everything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please E-mail us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

