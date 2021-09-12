Access to abortion could be seriously altered by Trump judges





WASHINGTON In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump told Republican voters that while they didn’t like him, they needed him for a big reason: the Supreme Court of the United States. Not just to appoint conservative judges, but specifically to appoint anti-abortion judges who would nullify the protections of Roe v. Wade.

When the Supreme Court cleared Texas’ six-week abortion ban on September 1, with three of Trump’s candidates in a majority of five judges, it was widely seen as the latest example of this case paying off for abortion advocates.

But the Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene was the latest in a series of legal dominoes that had to fall for Texas law, SB 8, to come into effect. The way the fight unfolded before it reached the judges showed the lasting repercussions of a successful push by Trump, Senate Republicans, and the conservative legal movement to reshape the federal justice system. Federal appeals judges confirmed to life appointments since 2016, including two members of the three-judge panel who organized the SB 8 legal fight for the Supreme Court, have defended anti-abortion positions and sided with the States attempting to restrict access to the proceedings.

The Justice Department filed a new constitutional challenge against SB 8 just over a week after it came into effect. Regardless of what happens next in Federal District Court in Austin, the Biden administration will face the same hurdle as abortion providers who unsuccessfully tried to stop the law before September 1, the Court of Justice conservative call from the United States for the 5th circuit.

Trump has bolstered conservative majorities in the 5th Circuit and other appellate courts that cover Republican-led states where lawmakers have passed restrictive abortion laws or are considering new ones. Federal judges are not tied to the political preferences of the president who appointed them, but they are more likely to align with their policies and values, especially with appellate courts.

Two weeks before SB 8 went into effect, Trump-appointed judges on the 5th Circuit joined a ruling that upheld another Texas law restricting abortions. Earlier this year, Trump-appointed judges wrote opinions or joined the majority to validate an Ohio law that prohibits pregnant women from having an abortion on the grounds that the fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome and allowing Tennessee to impose a 48-hour waiting period before a person can have an abortion. In the first months of the pandemic in 2020, judges appointed by Trump sided with states seeking to restrict abortions and other medical procedures on the grounds that health care providers should retain protective gear.

The Trump Circuit judges have been just as anti-abortion as he promised, said Elliot Mincberg, a senior member of the liberal rights group People for the American Way, who is following the rulings of the judges appointed by Trump.

Most cases do not reach the Supreme Court, which means that circuit courts are often the last judgment. That’s why Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, then Majority Leader, prioritized those powerful seats. This effort received significant financial and organizational support from conservative groups, including anti-abortion advocates.

The Biden administration is rushing to fill vacant lower court seats. But life appointments mean that the administration can’t do anything until a judge leaves or dies; Judges appointed by Republicans are much less likely to retire with a Democrat in office, and vice versa.

The 5th Circuit, which covers Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, had a conservative reputation before Trump took office. Trump strengthened the judiciary, appointing six of the 17 active judges; the court has 12 judges confirmed under Republican presidents. These new members included Justices Stuart Kyle Duncan and Kurt Engelhardt, who were part of the three-judge panel that issued the order allowing SB 8 to come into force.

Texas abortion providers filed a constitutional challenge to the law after Gov. Greg Abbott signed it in May. SB8 prohibits almost all abortions after detection of fetal heart activity, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy. Terms of pregnancy are counted from the first day of a person’s most recent period, so week 6 is usually two weeks after a missed period, which is when many people realize they are having a missed period. are pregnant. The law mandated private citizens to uphold the law by allowing them to prosecute anyone they suspected of having performed an abortion or of helping a pregnant person obtain one; it offered significant financial incentives and minimized the legal risk associated with filing a claim.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, the same judge now assigned to the Department of Justice case, was set to hold a hearing on August 30 on whether to block SB 8 while the case was pending. The defendants, who had pleaded unsuccessfully for the prosecution to be dismissed, asked the 5th Circuit to intervene. On August 27, Justices Duncan, Engelhardt and Edith Jones, a person appointed by Ronald Reagan, issued a one-paragraph order putting all district court proceedings on hold.

Abortion providers have rushed to the Supreme Court, asking judges to lift the 5th Circuit order or stop the law themselves. At midnight on September 1, SB 8 came into effect not because the judges did something, but because they were silent and did not disrupt the order of the 5th Circuit. It will be another 24 hours before the Supreme Court issues its own order 54 upholding the decision to let SB 8 stand while the abortion providers’ case is played out in lower courts.

On September 10, the 5th Circuit issued another order from the same three-judge panel, which kept the case on hold as the court fully considers an appeal of Pitman’s early rulings that would allow the trial of abortion providers to ‘go forward.

Civil rights groups had opposed Duncan and Engelhardt’s appointments in part because of their anti-abortion background. Prior to becoming a judge, Duncan worked in state attorney general offices in Texas and Louisiana as well as for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a conservative legal advocacy group, where he helped lead the fight against contraception in the Affordable Care Act. Engelhardt had been a member of a group of anti-abortion lawyers in Louisiana before becoming a district judge in the state in 2001.

Last year, Duncan joined the majority of a 21-order ordinance that allowed Texas to temporarily stop abortions as part of an Abbott executive order that suspended non-essential medical procedures during the pandemic.

Trump-appointed 5th Circuit judges have sided with Texas and anti-abortion advocates in past cases regarding the state’s efforts to restrict access to the proceedings. On August 18, as the fight against the 6-week abortion ban unfolded, the 5th Circuit ruled that Texas can enforce a 2017 law that prohibits doctors from performing any type of abortion method; providers had argued that this would significantly limit options for pregnant women in their second trimester. Trump candidate Judge Don Willett co-wrote the majority opinion.

Judge James Ho, another Trump candidate, joined the majority and wrote separately to underscore his support for the 2017 law. Hes has made his anti-abortion stance clear in several cases. In a concurring opinion from 2018, he described it as a moral tragedy.

When the court upheld an injunction blocking the 15-week abortion ban in Mississippis in 2019, Ho wrote separately that he was forced to join his colleagues in achieving this result because of the court’s precedent. Supreme of the United States, but he was not satisfied with it. He lambasted the federal district judge who initially blocked Mississippi law. (Judges are expected to hear the case, which could have national consequences, during the next term.)

The opinion shows an alarming disrespect for the millions of Americans who believe babies deserve legal protection during pregnancy as well as after birth, and that abortion is the immoral, tragic and violent death of a woman. innocent human life, Ho wrote.

In the 6th Circuit, which covers Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, Judge Amul Thapar Trumps, the top candidate for the Federal Court of Appeals, has emerged as one of the leading anti-abortion voices on this bench. . On September 10, that court issued a ruling blocking a Tennessee law that imposed a set of early abortion bans. Thapar joined in the decision but wrote separately to say he was not happy with it. The court was bound by the Supreme Court precedent to overturn any predictability abortion ban, he admitted, but then urged judges to change that.

Roe and Casey are wrong about the constitutional text, structure and history, he wrote. By fabricating an abortion right, Roe and Casey have deprived the American people of a voice on an important political issue.

8th Circuit Judge Ralph Erickson, a Trump candidate, made a similar call in January for the Supreme Court to reconsider precedent that protects the right to a pre-viability abortion at the time of a pregnancy where a fetus is considered to be. able to survive outside the womb, usually around 24 weeks. The 8th circuit covers Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

By focusing only on viability, the Court ignores the circumstances that strike at the heart of mankind and pose such a threat that the State of Arkansas might rightly place that threat above the law. of a woman to choose to terminate a pregnancy, Erickson wrote. .

Other judges have noted the anti-abortion positions of their new colleagues. In February, the 6th Circuit issued a decision 21 blocking the 48-hour waiting period for proceedings. Thapar disagreed. Judge Karen Nelson Moore, a Bill Clinton candidate, called on Thapars’ zeal to uphold what appears to be yet another unnecessary, unwarranted and unduly coercive state law that stands between women and their right to l ‘abortion.

The full court agreed to hear the case again, and last month it issued a 1997 ruling allowing Tennessee to enforce the waiting period. The six Trump candidates for court were in the majority; Thapar wrote the review.

