PM Modi statue made from scrap metal by Guntur’s father-son duo





A statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made entirely from salvaged materials, will soon be erected in the city of Bengaluru. The statue is made by artists Katuru Venkateswara Rao and her son Katuru Ravi from Tenali in Guntur district. The father-son duo started work on the 14-foot-tall statue two months ago and it is now ready to ship and install. When contacted, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said each scrap sculpture was made from abandoned auto parts and weighed a ton or more. Nuts and bolts were the main scrap material. Broken metal chains, gears, wheels, rods, nuts, bolts, sheets and other unusable metal parts have also been used in the art. For the Mr. Modis statue, we also used GI thread for a better look. His glasses, hairstyle and beard needed materials like GI threads, he said. Mr Ravi said a team of 10 helped them with welds and other work, and it took more than 600 hours to carve the statue of the prime minister. Usually, statues with perfect features are not made of scrap metal unlike bronze statues. It is difficult to make facial features stand out with the scrap available. Our efforts started with a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. About 75,000 nuts and bolts were used in the Gandhiji statue. Prime Minister Modis is the second such statue. About two tons of scrap metal, which includes cogwheels, washers, bolts and nuts, were used to make the statue, he explained. Mr Ravi, who has a master’s degree in fine arts, said their scrap art has already made its way to Bengaluru. The artwork was installed in the parking lot of Bommanahalli. A 16ft veena was installed on a road divider in the town of Bengaluru. BJP boss Mohan Raju has placed the order for Mr. Modi’s statue, he said. Mr Venkateswara Rao said they usually visit scrap metal vendors in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Chennai to source the materials. We mainly depend on the stores in Guntur as all varieties of scrap are available there. We have to sift through mountains of garbage to find suitable parts, he said. Mr. Venkateswara Rao, a fifth generation sculptor in his family, said their ancestors only worked on temple carvings. My dad derailed and started making little idols / statues. She branched out further and started making bronze statues. My son introduced scrap art, he says. Models of the Hindustan Ambassador car, automatic rickshaws, tractors, national emblems, elephants, bison and ox carts are some of the works of art that can be seen at Surya Silpasala of the duo.

