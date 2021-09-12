PTI victory in cantonment council elections reflects people’s confidence in government: Bangash





PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – September 12, 2021): Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister Kamran Bangash said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had achieved a clear victory in the cantonment council elections by winning 20 constituencies out of a total of 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he said six independent candidates who emerged as winners were also pro-PTI.

He said the PTI could win more seats if timely notice was taken of the rigging and threats against rival candidates.

Bangash said no opinion was taken on complaints from our candidates and election officials on election day.

He said the PTI’s victory in the cantonment council elections reflected people’s confidence in the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He alleged that opposition candidates used corrupt practices to buy votes on election day, adding that despite all such bad practices, opposition parties could not win more than 12 seats.

He said the cantonment council election results heralded people’s mood for the 2023 general election.

Kamran Bangash said Chief Minister KP Mahmod Khan set an example of transparency and fairness in the elections.

