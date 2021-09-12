David Cameron snubs Boris Johnson’s Checkers party

David Cameron is the latest former prime minister to snub next weekend’s Checkers party.

Tony Blair and Gordon Brown have already refused to attend the centennial celebration since Checkers became the Prime Minister’s official retirement.

All living former prime ministers have been invited to the dinner at the 16th century house in Buckinghamshire next Saturday, which will be hosted by Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson invited all former prime ministers to Checkers to celebrate the 100th anniversary of his donation to the nation

Former Prime Minister David Cameron, pictured, joined Tony Blair and Gordon Brown in declining invitation to attend Mr Johnson’s party

Sir John Major and Theresa May should be there, but Mr Cameron declined the invitation as he had already had an engagement.

The engagement predates receiving the invitation from the Checkers Trust, and it is said that he is sorry that he cannot attend. Mr Cameron, 54, was Prime Minister between 2010 and 2016 and used Checkers most weekends.

Last week Mr Blair and Mr Brown said they had only been called in for a short time and could not change their schedules.

Checkers, which was built in 1565, was donated to the nation by Conservative MP Sir Arthur Lee in 1917 to be used as a country retreat for the sitting Prime Minister. The first prime minister to settle was Liberal Leader David Lloyd George in 1921.

Sir Arthur had noted that, traditionally, prime ministers belonged to the Earthly classes and had their own country residences to receive foreign dignitaries or simply relax.

He said that with the advent of democracy prime ministers were much less likely to own huge mansions, meaning they needed a place of their own.

The Checkers Estate Act 1917 created a trust allowing the prime ministers to use the mansion, which has ten rooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool. The Checkers Trust receives an annual grant of nearly $ 1 million from the government for its maintenance.

A spokesperson for Mr Blair said he did not withdraw from the event as he never said he was going.

A spokesperson for Mr Brown said: Mr and Mrs Brown were invited about a month ago to an event in a few days on September 18.

However, given the short notice and their pre-arranged agenda – including family responsibilities that day, they were unable to change their arrangements to attend the event. There is no question that they will withdraw from a previously agreed arrangement.

Ms May will attend the event, a spokesperson confirmed.

Sir Johns’ office was contacted, but did not respond.