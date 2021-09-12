Congressman joins BJP ahead of Assembly polls, says he is impressed with Prime Minister Modi

With months of the next state assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand next year, opposition congressman from Purola constituency of Uttarkashi district Rajkumar joined on Sunday. the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party at its headquarters in Delhi.

Its accession came days after independent deputy for Dhanaulti in Tehri Garhwal district Pritam Singh Panwar joined the BJP a few days ago in Delhi.

Rajkumar, who was previously a BJP MP from 2007-2012 in Sahaspur constituency of Dehradun district, fought independently from Purola in the 2012 election and lost. He then joined Congress in the 2017 election and won Purola.

On Sunday, he joined the BJP in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madan Kaushik Party State Chairman and Rajya Sabha party member Anil Baluni. He was greeted in the folds of the party by Pradhan by handing him the party membership token in front of the media.

Pradhan, while welcoming him to the party, called him a mass leader in Uttarakhand.

A mass leader in the Himalayan state, Rajkumar has support in Dehradun as well as in the rural hill areas. Its membership will ensure the parties’ victory in the upcoming elections to the Uttarakhand National Assembly, Pradhan said.

Calling him an influential leader of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, said Kaushik party head of state Rajkumar is a senior leader who has served the people of Uttarakhand for two terms as an MP, including the present.

He has a significant influence in the SC community and has always been active on related issues. He is so concerned about the community that, although he is a member of the opposition, he has supported our government in the measures taken for the welfare of the community in the House. The party will certainly benefit from his inclusion, Kaushik said, adding that we hope he will strengthen the party by working within the framework.

CM Dhami, while welcoming the contribution of Rajkumar as one leader said, He always raised the voice of the oppressed and the poor. He worked for the poor all over the state.

A few days ago, Panwar joined the BJP and now Rajkumar. This is due to the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inclusion of Rajkumar will help the BJP work better for the overlooked part of society, Dhami said.

Rajkumar, while addressing the media at the membership event, said he joined the BJP because he was heavily influenced by Prime Minister Modi.

I was influenced by the type of development work done by the BJP government under Prime Minister Modi, especially the Char Dham all-season road which changed the face of Uttarakhand. In addition, it is also providing free rations to millions of poor people across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left me with a great impact on the public welfare work carried out by the BJP in the country. It all got me to join the party, he said.

On occasion, he also attacked his previous Party Congress for not doing enough for the SC community.

The main difference between BJP and Congress that I can see is the fact that the former strove to empower the SC community, but Congress always made them disabled by making them dependent on grants, Rajkumar said.

Earlier, a BJP insider said Rajkumar was supposed to join the party at a formal event on Saturday, but could not after making a condition for the party leadership.

He demanded a ticket from the Rajpur Road constituency in Dehradun, from where Khajan Das is the party’s deputy. The party was a little hesitant to accept it because it feared it would anger party workers in the region by doing so. But it appears the request has been met, the executive said on condition of anonymity.

It is good that the weak links leave the party before the elections, said Congress President Ganesh Godiyal.

Reacting to the development, Godiyal claimed it would not affect the party as it would win the 2022 election.

It is indeed a good thing that the weak links leave the party before the ballot box. Rajkumar was aware of and wary of his weakening political status in his constituency. Therefore, in order to save himself, he switched sides before the election, Godiyal said.

He also said he tried to contact Rajkumar before he joined, but failed.

I had learned earlier about his probable membership through media reports, after which I tried to contact him to find out the reason, but failed. He must have felt his predicament for some reasons which led to his defection, Godiyal said.

The opposition head of state also categorically denied that another MP is also in talks with the BJP to switch sides.

I can confidently say that apart from Rajkumar, no other MP is in contact with the BJP. They are all working for the party to win the 2022 election with the hard work of our employees on the ground, Godiyal said.

Meanwhile, amid the new political developments, a senior congressional official has claimed that two BJP deputies, one from Haridwar and one from Dehradun, are in contact with Congress and are ready to switch sides.

Haridwar’s is ready to join the party but on a guaranteed ticket to the 2022 elections while Dehradun’s is the one who defected from the BJP in 2017 and is currently unhappy with the BJP leadership, the leader said. .

He added that Congress is currently in no rush to accept them into the party, fearing political repercussions in the organization. It’s possible that the two of them feel they won’t receive BJP tickets in 2022 and therefore try to switch sides. And if that happens, then the BJP will be able to say that Congress has accepted the leaders who have been rejected by them. This will then be a political objective for us before the elections. We have enough strong candidates ourselves in those two ridings.

When asked, the party’s head of state Godiyal did not deny the reports and said: I have already said that some BJP deputies are in contact with us to join the party, but we will head off after proper analysis and c