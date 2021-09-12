Boris Johnson’s pledge to level up won’t mean anything if universal credit is cut, TUC boss warns





Boris Johnsons pledges to level the country will mean nothing if the government continues its plan to end the 20-per-week increase in universal credit, warned union boss Frances OGrady. In a keynote address at the annual Congress of Trade Unions (TUC) conference, the secretary general will highlight the impending cut amid growing discontent in Westminster, including from backbench Tory MPs. It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid reiterated on Sunday that the government plans to continue removing the hike, insisting it will end as planned at the end of this month. As recently as last week, reports suggested that an internal Whitehall analysis showed that cutting support could have a catastrophic impact, including increasing homelessness, poverty and the use of food banks. . Ministers tell us they will level Britain, Ms OGrady will say at the TUC conference in London on Monday. But leveling means nothing if they freeze workers’ wages, reduce universal credit, and the number of children living in poverty skyrockets. Insisting that Covid must be a catalyst for real change, she will say: If leveling means anything, it must mean leveling the standard of living. We need an economy that treats everyone with dignity, that rewards hard work, that helps working families and communities thrive. The TUC General Secretary will also call on ministers to better prepare the country for future economic shocks, in particular the threat posed by the climate crisis, as she warns: Covid will not be punctual. In her speech, she will highlight the dangers for workers posed by future pandemics, technological disruption and climate change, stating: for the next five, ten, twenty years, it is clear that economic shocks will end. intensify and intensify in and around the UK. the world. She will add: the Covid will not be one-off. Years of austerity have taken their toll. And that meant we fought this pandemic with one hand tied behind our back. The UK needs to be better prepared for the crises to come and they are coming. Climate chaos is already here and the longer we delay reaching net zero, the more disruptive it will be. In times of anxiety, workers demand safety. We must build an economy that can withstand shocks and help working families face the future with confidence. After a wave of recent supply chain disruptions and severe warnings that food shortages in supermarkets and restaurants are permanent, OGrady will also demand better conditions for workers. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) group has previously warned that labor shortages behind shortages on shelves and restaurants could last up to two years, without urgent government intervention. Ministers may wonder how to protect supply chains and fill vacancies, OGrady will say. Well, here is a new idea that allows this industry to offer decent terms, direct jobs and a proper pay raise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tuc-universal-credit-boris-johnson-b1918670.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos