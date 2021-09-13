Xi and Biden’s engagement key to mending ties, analysts say

Chinese and American flags fly in front of a corporate building in Shanghai on April 14, 2021. [Photo/Agencies]



High-level engagement between Washington and Beijing is essential for the world’s two largest economies to break the deadlock on bilateral ties, analysts said after US President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with the Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday, their second only since. Biden took office.

During the conversation, Xi told Biden that “for a while, due to US policy towards China, Sino-US relations have run into serious difficulties” and the relationship ” is not a multiple answer question as to whether we should have a good relationship, but a mandatory question of how, ”according to a Chinese reading of the conversation.

The White House said in a statement that during the 90-minute call made at the request of the US side, the two leaders “discussed the responsibility of the two nations to ensure that competition does not enter. not in conflict “.

“It is essential that the two leaders talk to each other often and use their long personal relationship to resolve trade and other disputes,” said Douglas Barry, senior director of communications and publications at the US-China Business Council.

“The current impasse will not be resolved without their involvement,” Barry told China Daily, adding, “Having said that, there must be engagement at many technical levels and greater involvement of the business communities.”

Barry said more regular calls leading to face-to-face discussions are needed on possible topics, such as what’s going on with the phase one trade deal that expires at the end of the year; what is required of the two countries to lift or reduce punitive tariffs; and what is the plan to cooperate on existential threats such as global warming and pandemics.

“The status quo will remain or deteriorate further unless the two presidents become more engaged and with a greater sense of urgency,” he said.

The last presidential phone call, following the one in early February, was the highlight of China-US interaction since Biden took office in late January, after bilateral relations plunged to a low in January. four decades.

A senior official in the Biden administration said Biden made the appeal with Xi “to really have a broad and strategic discussion on how to handle competition between the United States and China,” according to US media.

“It is highly likely that leadership level commitment is really what is needed to move the ball forward,” National Public Radio said on Friday, citing the unidentified official.

In March, top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken led teams for talks in Anchorage, Alaska, in which Yang rejected the idea of ​​Washington assuming a “position of strength” in his approach to China.

At their meeting in Tianjin at the end of July, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented China’s “three essentials” to US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The first bottom line is that the United States must not challenge, slander or attempt to subvert the path and system of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The second is that the United States must not attempt to hinder or interrupt the process of China’s development. The third is that the United States must not infringe on China’s sovereignty or damage its territorial integrity.

In his talks with Sherman, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said that US policy seems to require cooperation when it wants something from China; decoupling, cutting off supplies, blocking or sanctioning China when it considers it has an advantage; and resorting to conflict and confrontation at all costs.

Douglas Paal, distinguished member of the Asia Program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said: “I hope someone on the American side has realized that the recent high level interactions were going nowhere, or, more. probably, downhill, and it was time to hire the top leaders. “

Gary Hufbauer, senior researcher and business expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, said the phone call was “the best event” in a long time, which could signal a gradual de-escalation in tension.

“The two leaders are committed to reducing carbon emissions. At the COP (Conference of the Parties) in November, they can reaffirm these commitments and set specific policies to achieve carbon neutrality,” Hufbauer said of the United Nations climate change conference to be held in Glasgow in November.