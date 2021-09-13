50 years at the UN – Opinion





LI XIN / FOR CHINA DAILY

China plays a crucial role in supporting the UN and its sustainable development goals On October 25, 1971, half a century ago, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which recognized that “the representatives of the government of the People’s Republic of China are the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations and the People The Republic of China is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council. In accordance with its status as a permanent member of the United Nations, the PRC has contributed to the strengthening of the organization and promoted international cooperation as a factor of peace and development. It is the only one of the permanent members that has no military forces deployed in other countries other than its 8,000 soldiers who make up the UN Peace Forces. It is also the second largest contributor to the funding of this organization. Beijing establishes and forges intergovernmental relations based on mutual benefit and respect regardless of the political character of the governments with which it has links. China advocates that the entire international community take responsibility for strengthening the United Nations and that reform of the whole system, delayed for decades, be undertaken to democratize the institution, strengthen multilateralism and increase its efficiency. He firmly defends the right to self-determination of peoples and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and rejects any attempt at hegemony. Hegemony and unilateralism are practices incompatible with the principles of the United Nations and the objectives of building a world of peace. He denounces all attempts by certain groups of nations to try to create parallel mechanisms to act outside the organization and promote a system of world governance alien to the principles and objectives of the United Nations. China, without any intention of exporting its model, centered on socialism with Chinese characteristics, shows the world the exceptional success of an economy that has gone from being backward to world leadership in a few decades. Its success in eradicating extreme poverty – reaching this goal by 2020, 10 years ahead of the UN’s 2030 target – was taken by the UN as a benchmark. China’s willingness to share its experience in industrial sector development, trade liberalization and agricultural development is viewed by the UN as a strategic contribution to humanity. So far, China is the world’s second-largest economy and is expected to be the largest in a few years. The Chinese initiative presented and proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013 for a global partnership to build modern and connected Silk Roads is open to any country that wishes to participate. The Belt and Road Initiative is an extraordinary contribution to the goals of the UN since the huge global project to build much needed infrastructure and facilitate interconnection means development, and this paves the way for peace. . China’s international practice at the UN is based on non-interference, respect for national sovereignty, contribution to an environment of peace, does not seek to export or impose models and values ​​alien to historical traditions and cultures of other peoples, promoting a sustainable global scenario in cooperation, strengthening multilateralism based on international law, stimulating respect for human rights in their entirety, promoting a green economy and building of a community of destiny for humanity are, ineluctably, indispensable prerequisites for ensuring world peace. With all this, China is showing the way to consolidate the goals set out 76 years ago in the Charter of the United Nations. These objectives are currently threatened by unilateral and conflicting policies. The author is director of the Center for Analysis and Studies on China and Asia and a member of the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic. The author contributed this article to China Watch, a think tank powered by China Daily. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202109/13/WS613e90dca310efa1bd66ee73.html

