Zulkifli Hasan reveals name of PAN executive he gives if there is an offer for Jokowi position





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The General Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN), Zulkifli Hasan, revealed the names of his party cadres whom he entrusted to the government when the PAN received a job offer. As we know, the PAN finally officially decided to support the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Membership of the PAN added weight to the coalition of parties supporting Jokowi-Maruf made up of the PDIP, Golkar, Gerindra, PKB, NasDem, PPP, PSI, Hanura and Perindo. Now there are only two opposition parties, namely the PKS and the Democrats. Interviewed by Karni Ilyas, Zulkifli Hasan said many people asked if PAN had received an offer for a position such as a ministerial seat linked to PAN’s decision to join Jokowi’s coalition. Read also : The question of the ministerial reshuffle arises, observers predict personalities of the PAN who have the chance to obtain a ministerial presidency According to Zulkifli, in politics, giving a position or a position is a natural thing. However, Zulkifli admitted that so far there had been no discussions in his party regarding the ministerial seat. As Bang Zul says, as it is colloquially called, the post of minister is the prerogative of President Jokowi. “Indeed, almost everyone has asked us about it. But to be honest, as it is, we decided yesterday until Rakenas, there was no discussion about it. “ “Because we are fully aware that it is the president’s prerogative and above all that our thoughts can influence politics, it is the most important thing,” Zulkifli, quoted in the Karni Ilyas Club video, said on Monday ( 09/13/2021). PAN President Zulkifli Hasan in an interview with Karni Ilyas Club (YouTube Karni Ilyas Club)

