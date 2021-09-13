PTI leader vows to strengthen party in AJK in line with senior leaders’ wishes





Islamabad: Newly elected Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has pledged to strengthen the party in Azad Kashmir in accordance with the wishes of senior party leaders.

Thanking the party leadership for trusting his election as party chairman for the AJK chapter, he said he would work according to the wishes and satisfaction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief organizer Saifullah Niazi and other senior party officials.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers here on Saturday, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said his top priority will be to reorganize the PTI in Azad Kashmir at the local level.

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, who is also the senior cabinet minister of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammur and Kashmir, said he was grateful to party leaders, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan for having him considered as chairman of the Azad Kashmir party.

The Kashmiri leader praised the services of Kashmiri Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur during the recent election campaign in Azad Kashmir. He said Ali Amin Gandapur played a key role in the election campaign, which resulted in the success of the PTI candidates.

He said that thanks to the efforts of chief organizer Saifullah Niazi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is gaining popularity day by day in the country. He said a large number of people have full confidence in the party and its leadership.

The senior minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision played a key role in strengthening the party in Pakistan as well as in Azad Kashmir.

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said that the PTI is the only political party in Azad Kashmir which has gained popularity among the masses in a short time. He said the masses have rejected the policy of pillage and pillage. He said that the PTI government of Azad Kashmir will eliminate the miseries of the people of Kashmir as a priority.

The AJK Chief Minister also reaffirmed his duty to serve the masses in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. He said that drastic measures will be taken to overcome unemployment and that the work on the implementation of the billion tree project will also be intensified and added that effective measures will be taken for the rehabilitation of victims of the control line.

