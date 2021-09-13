Dismissing 3 periods, Jokowi says he wants the initiators to end the speech on adding the post of president

Suara.com – The Secretary General of the Justice and Unity Party (PKP) Saïd Salahudin said that the question of amending the 1945 Constitution to present the Principles of the State of the State should not be discussed for the moment.

He considered that the amendment to the 1945 Constitution before the implementation of the general elections was politically unrealistic. In addition, the question of the amendment would subsequently have been likely to broaden the presidential term.

In addition, President Jokowi, through his spokesperson, reiterated that he rejected the speech to increase his term to three terms. Said, said, the umpteenth statement should be more than enough to close the speech on the issue of adding positions through amendments.

“So political parties and volunteers supporting the government should be sensitive to the signals sent by the Palace. It should be read as the ‘political will’ of the president. 9/2021).

Said said Jokowi intended in his repeated statements to reject the addition of the presidential term. Where through his statement, Jokowi wants to send a message.

“One thing we can take away from this statement is that the president intends to warn supporters and supporters of the idea of ​​ending the speech. Moreover, he has already said that the motive behind the question of extending the speech. presidential term is only three possibilities, “Said said.

“First of all, those who carry the idea want to seek the face in front of the president, want to slap the president in the face, even want to plunge the president”, he continued.

Therefore, representing the PKP, Said calls on political party elites, especially political parties that support the government, to support Jokowi’s pledge to refuse to increase the presidential term to three terms.

“Stop swaying about transmitting political attitudes. There has to be firmness so that there is no ambiguity that confuses people,” Said said.

Reject speech 3 periods

Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman reiterated that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) strongly rejected the presidential term extension speech. Jokowi said he respected the 1945 constitution and the 1988 reform mandate.

This was conveyed by Fadjroel because the issue of amendments to the 1945 Constitution resurfaced in the community. At the same time, the speech of increasing the presidential term to 3 terms was also discussed.

Fadjroel then repeated Jokowi’s statement on March 15, 2021, that he had no intention and no interest in becoming head of state for 3 terms. In fact, Jokowi calls on all parties to maintain the constitutional mandate of the 1945 Constitution if the president and vice president only serve 2 terms.

“It is the political position of President Joko Widodo to reject the speech of a three-term president or to extend the president’s term,” Fadjroel said in a video cited by Suara.com on Saturday (9/11/2021 ).

President Jokowi said Fadjroel, realizing that amendments to the 1945 Constitution fell under the full authority of the MPR RI.

In addition, the former governor of DKI Jakarta has also shown his loyalty to the 1945 constitution and the 1988 reform mandate.

In article 7 of the 1945 Constitution, it is stipulated that the president and the vice-president hold office for 5 years and can then be re-elected in the same office for a single term.

“Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution, the First Amendment, is a masterpiece of the 1998 democracy and reform movement that we must protect together,” he said.