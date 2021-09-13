US considers move that could reignite trade war with China





The array of new sanctions the Biden administration has imposed on Chinese businesses and individuals, the continued deterioration of relations between the countries, and bipartisan hostility towards China, however, complicate any effort to lift or reshape. the rates. Trade relations will become even more complicated and hostile if the administration takes action against China’s subsidization of its industries, given how central state leadership and financial support are tied to the centrally planned nature of the Chinese economy. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China’s relations with the EU are evolving rapidly. Credit:PA The recent strengthening of the central government’s role in the economy, the crackdown on big tech companies and the private sector in China, and the common prosperity mantra reflect a sharp move towards greater state control. Targeting state subsidies would be seen in China as an attack on the core of its political and economic model. China has always used direct and indirect subsidies to support its state-owned enterprises or sectors deemed to be of national strategic importance. Its priorities are currently semiconductors, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. More US tariffs, or an increased rate on existing tariffs, would have about as much impact as existing tariffs, that is, they would be just as inefficient and add to the self-inflicted damage. to US importers and US consumers on behalf of Trump. prices. They could be more effective, however, if Biden is able to convince other countries to join the effort. They would almost certainly not force China to change its economic and political model, but they could make its companies less competitive in global markets. It is inevitable that the United States will seek to enlist its allies, especially Europe and Japan, if it decides to target Chinese subsidies. Trade relations will become even more complicated and hostile if the administration takes action against China’s subsidization of its industries, given how central state leadership and financial support are tied to the centrally planned nature of the Chinese economy. Investments by Chinese state-owned enterprises in Europe have received little attention or criticism until recently. Earlier this year, the European Union released draft new rules for the treatment of state-subsidized foreign companies; a document which did not refer to China but which clearly referred to China. Relations between the EU and China are changing rapidly. On December 31, ignoring calls from the then-new Biden administration, the EU signed a comprehensive investment pact with China. The agreement was conditional on final approval by the European Parliament, which seemed certain. Loading The Biden administration was determined to rebuild relationships with its traditional allies that Trump had despised and, from its earliest moments, prioritized rehabilitating those relationships and creating a broader alliance with common interests in relations with the United States. China. In March, the EU joined with the US, UK and Canada in sanctioning Chinese individuals and companies for their treatment of Uyghurs. China has responded with its own sanctions against EU officials and organizations, and approval of the investment deal has been put in limbo, not to be reviewed until sanctions are lifted. . This is where he stayed. If Biden can assemble a coalition of key partners the EU, UK, Japan, South Korea and possibly India to fight the entrenched use of state subsidies by the China, this might not lead China to remake its economic model, but it would make its goal of displacing the United States as the world’s greatest economic power much more difficult if its access to export markets is greater. limited and more expensive. The Business Briefing newsletter features important articles, exclusive coverage and expert opinions. Sign up to get it every morning on weekdays.

