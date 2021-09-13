Nicola Sturgeon to ask Boris Johnson for second independence referendum

Scottish Prime Minister to tell SNP members that “democracy must – and will prevail -” to allow another vote on Scottish independence

Nicola Sturgeon will call on the British government to accept another referendum on Scottish independence “in a spirit of cooperation”.

The Scottish Prime Minister will tell SNP members that “democracy must – and will prevail -” to allow another vote on Scottish independence.

Ms Sturgeon, who is due to deliver the closing speech at the SNP conference shortly before noon, is expected to say she hopes to take a “cooperative, not confrontational” approach in her attempts to secure a second referendum.

Asked about allowing a referendum at a Westminster Liaison Committee in March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied: “When you ask people to vote on a very controversial and controversial issue, a question that shatters family relationships, it’s extremely toxic and divisive, and you tell them it’s only going to happen once in a generation, I think you should stick to it. ”

Ms Sturgeon is expected to tell the virtual conference: “My approach to government and politics will be, to the extent possible, cooperation and not confrontation.

“The experience of the pandemic and the challenges we face as a result reinforce my opinion that this is the right approach.

“So it is in this spirit of cooperation that I hope the Scottish and UK governments can come to an agreement – as we did in 2014 – to allow the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland to be heard and respected.

She will add: “The UK is after all a voluntary union of nations.

“Until recently, no one seriously contested the right of the Scots to choose whether or not they wanted to become independent.

“Frankly, it is not for a Westminster government with only six MPs in Scotland to decide our future without the consent of the people who live here.

During an interview with Sky News on Sunday, it was suggested to Ms Sturgeon that instead of worrying about Covid-19, she was waiting for it to be politically beneficial.

But she said any politician “would take these kinds of judgments into account in these decisions”, and added: “I am very confident that when this question is the next one to ask, the Scots will vote yes.”

She added: “My main consideration is to do what is right for the country, when is it right.”

The SNP conference also backed the Scottish government’s plans for the timing of another independence referendum at the “earliest” possible time after the Covid crisis.











Party members approved the timeline, supporting a 535-to-10 motion that calls for another vote “as soon as it is safe to have a proper, detailed and serious national debate on independence.”

He says the date should be determined by “data-driven criteria” regarding the end of the public health crisis.

Responding to Ms Sturgeon’s remarks, Scotland in Union campaign group chief executive Pamela Nash said: ‘It’s Groundhog Day again at the SNP conference, with nationalist politicians only interested in talking about the constitution.

“The Prime Minister is clearly out of ideas.

“If Nicola Sturgeon really wanted to believe in cooperation, she would focus on how devolution works and using the powers of Holyrood to build recovery for everyone.

“Instead, she is blinded by her obsession with breaking up our country.

“Scotland deserves better than a government that favors division over decentralization.”