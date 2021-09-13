Fresher Bhupendra Patel, likely to seek advice from PM Modis; as he can see a return to his passage in 2001





The emergence of a first term as deputy from Ahmedabad, Bhupendra Patel, as chief minister of Gujarat, surprised political circles and also disappointed many. Not because he won over other veteran Patel leaders in the race, but political experts were stunned by Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ ability to play his cards close to his chest and not let the media get an idea of ​​who would succeed incumbent CM Vijay Rupani. The initial reaction to the selection of Bhupendra, an Ahmedabad-linked engineer / longtime BJP worker, did not excite anyone, even within the BJP. However, it was felt that he landed the first job because he was a Patel. The BJP felt compelled to opt for the Patidar community as CM, as the Aam Admi party had started working in urban areas and apparently was gaining their support. Party sources admitted that the technical issues raised by the AAP had started to gain traction among urban voters. Would Bhupendra Patel’s elevation as CM change the dynamics of Gujarat BJP overnight; would it be easy for him to lead the party to the legislative elections of 2022? Would a change of CM erase the five-year anti-incumbent of Vijay Rupani, accused of mismanagement of the Covid? Unlikely. Bhupendra Patel may still have a lot of work to do and a big battle ahead of him; it represents the seat of the assembly of Ghatiodia, a seat it obtained by the highest margin in the polls of 2017; it is the same seat of the assembly that was once represented by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel. If a novice like Bhupendra is the alternative, there was no need to let Rupani go, he was, after all, an experienced hand. It is another matter when Rupani led the party / government in the 2017 parliamentary elections and the results were not very satisfactory, says a veteran of the BJP. But then if it was to be a Patel, why didn’t the party go for an experienced hand like Nitin Patel? Why does the BJP fall back on Bhupendra? Is it similar to what happened when Modi took over from Kesubhai Patel in October 2001 as Gujarat CM. In fact, Bhupendra is most likely to get full advice from Modis, as the PM might see a throwback to his own days 2001. Or when Anandiben Patel took over from Modi in May 2014? Oh, this situation just doesn’t compare to anything from the past. Modi had a position in the party; it was needed in Gujarat to breathe life into the unity of the state to fight the elections. As for Anandiben, during her two years as Chief Minister, she has proven herself as an administrator. says a source In all of this, the only subject of interest is the message Prime Minister Modi gave when he gestured to Gandhinagar a very cool hand, someone who will be as close to Anandiben as he is to himself. And it is that he takes full charge of the State, a full year before the 2022 elections. If the outgoing CM Rupani felt paralyzed in his work because he had to continually turn to the Minister of the Interior of the ‘Union, Amit Shah, for advice, the new chief minister will be directly guided by Modi / PMO. What Amitbhai was doing for Rupaniji, we will now see that this function will be performed by the PMO, explains a source. Gujarat could never have asked for a better arrangement. Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

E-mail

Disclaimer The opinions expressed above are those of the author.



END OF ARTICLE





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/view-from-raisina/fresher-bhupendra-patel-likely-to-get-pm-modis-guidance-as-he-may-see-throwback-to-his-2001-stint/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos