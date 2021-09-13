Rebuilding the scale – Opinion

SHI YU / CHINA DAILY



The Belt and Road Initiative contributes to poverty reduction and to countries’ development efforts

The historical developmental mentality of the Western world towards developing countries is well described in the stimulating book Kicking Away the Ladder, written by Ha-Joon Chang, development economist at the University of Cambridge. The gist of the book is that once Western countries achieved advanced economic status, they did everything they could to prevent developing countries from developing. To complicate the story, many areas of international development, such as poverty reduction, have witnessed capacity constraints on the part of established international organizations, such as the World Bank, making it more difficult to achieve success. development of developing countries.

The Belt and Road Initiative quickly opened up new avenues for developing countries to strengthen their infrastructure, leading to gradual poverty reduction. The hub of the initiative, the development of infrastructure allows prosperity and the fruits of globalization to be shared by many countries and regions that were not considered economically viable in the post-war economic framework of the United States. Bretton Woods system.

The Belt and Road Initiative was launched after President Xi Jinping proposed the construction of a Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century Maritime Silk Road during his visits in Kazakhstan and Indonesia in September and October 2013 respectively. According to the World Bank, the 71 “Belt and Road” Initiative “Transport Corridor” economies (including China), received 35 percent of global foreign direct investment and accounted for 40 percent of global merchandise exports in 2017. In addition to those of China, the cost of implemented infrastructure projects amounted to $ 575 billion since the inception of the initiative. According to projections by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the Belt and Road investment projects are expected to add more than $ 1 trillion in outgoing funds for infrastructure construction over the 10 years starting. from 2017.

China’s story of lifting nearly 800 million people out of extreme poverty has already been hailed by the United Nations. Siddharth Chatterjee, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, recently said that China’s experience in poverty reduction should be shared between developing economies and the Global South, many of which lie along the roads of the Belt and the Road.

From a global perspective, the Belt and Road Initiative has already been included in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (formalized in 2015). In addition, the BRI-Sustainable Development Goals project was overseen by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific. The capacity constraints that the United Nations faces in its efforts to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals are enormous. The Belt and Road initiative can help achieve Goal 1 (No poverty), Goal 2 (Zero hunger) and Goal 9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure), which are aligned with the concepts underlying the initiative. For example, at the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2019, President Xi said Beijing should prioritize poverty reduction and job creation in partner countries of China. the Belt and Road Initiative. The synergy between the initiative and the UN agenda is mutually reinforcing.

Capacity building can be improved from scratch in the countries along the Belt and Road routes with additional basic vocational training for locals who can release more human capital potential for various construction projects. infrastructure with different purposes. This has been demonstrated by the Luban workshops. The first Luban workshop was launched by the municipality of Tianjin as a vocational training center for the skills sought. There is now a Luban workshop in Djibouti for communication infrastructure, one in Kenya for Internet facilities and one in Thailand for the chemical industry.

The overall focus of the Belt and Road Initiative and the collaboration on the SDGs and bottom-up training workshops certainly contribute to the poverty reduction efforts of developing economies. Yet, project implementation needs more regional organizations to act as intermediaries to help resolve some regional differences and ensure successful project implementation.

Rebuilding the scale of development with the countries along the Belt and Road routes is a Herculean task as the existing development framework has been established by the West for a long time and they are doing their best to preserve the “secrets”. Of their success. The Belt and Road Initiative is an attempt to reverse the trend and gradually rebuild the development ladder with previously neglected countries. There is nothing glamorous about the process of rebuilding the ladder of development. But it should be affordable and convenient for countries that need to find appropriate ways to grow.

The author is Director of the Center for Contemporary Chinese Studies at Durham University and Associate Professor of China International Relations at Durham University. The author contributed this article to China Watch, a think tank powered by China Daily. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.