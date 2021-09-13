Freezing Afghan accounts to create a crisis: Sheikh Rashid – Pakistan





KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that it would be unfair for the world to expect Afghanistan to become as prosperous as a Scandinavian country in eight days and warned that the freeze Afghan accounts could create a humanitarian crisis.

We should hope that the Taliban would take action and not allow terrorist groups Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan or Daesh to use their land as they had promised, he said.

Speaking at a press conference at a local hotel, Ahmed said intelligence chiefs from eight countries, including two superpowers, visited Pakistan on Saturday.

Under the present circumstances, he said, no wish from India could be granted.

8,000-10,000 foreigners arrived in Pakistan from Afghanistan

He said the Indian media were making baseless allegations against the Pakistani military regarding the Panjshir Valley and disseminating baseless and fabricated reports. It should be borne in mind that Pakistan’s interest in Afghanistan is only peace, stability and development, he added.

The minister said the Pakistani army was protecting the country’s borders to prevent any terrorist activity.

The Interior Minister said: We have helped Mullah Baradar sit down with the Americans at the negotiating table for the cause of peace.

He said diplomatic planes asked Pakistan to fly within its air limits, but after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign policy success, they have now asked to land in the country.

On Pakistan’s efforts to help evacuate foreigners from Afghanistan, he said eight to ten thousand foreigners had arrived in the country from Afghanistan to continue their journey to their home country or wherever they wanted. go. The Home Office issued them with a 21-day visa and a one-month visa for those who could not make it to their destination due to flight delays etc.

Mr Rashid said there was no refugee camp across the country and Afghans who entered Pakistan illegally had been returned, even from Karachi.

Responding to a question about US President Joe Bidens’ recent interview with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said they had spoken for about 70 minutes and it was a great development. He said the two superpowers spoke to each other after an interval of seven to nine months.

The minister said the bitterness between the United States and China is also creating problems for impartial countries like Pakistan.

Responding to a question, he said if ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had accepted Imran Khan’s advice, he would not have to escape.

Pakistan leaves the decision on Afghanistan to the Afghans. Pakistan does not interfere (in Afghan affairs) and will not allow others to interfere.

Responding to another question, he said Imran Khan wanted peace in the region, was in contact with China and Russia on the Afghan situation and would meet with their leaders on September 17. A meeting was also possible with the Iranian president, he added.

Ahmed said foreign elements were trying to create sectarian problems in Pakistan but no one would be allowed to create religious differences.

He said Imran Khan and his cabinet wanted to introduce electronic voting machines and if the opposition had any reservations about them, they should hold talks with the government to resolve the issue.

Responding to a question, he said it seemed that the Pakistani Democratic Movement was not against the government but was preparing for the election campaign as the fourth year of government had begun.

Responding to another question, he said that for (PPP leader) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari it was time to play.

Posted in Dawn, le 13 September 2021

