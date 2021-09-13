Like PM Modi, CM Yogi has not taken off for more than 4 years: UP Deputy Chief Minister

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a day off in seven years and similarly Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also not taken a vacation in the past four years and a half and spent time in the public service, the deputy head of state said. Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Sunday.

Sharma, who was addressing a “prabuddh sammelan” (meeting of intellectuals) in Greater Noida, also said that his Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party does not discriminate against people on the basis of religion and believes in the need to bring together all layers of society.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take a day off during his seven-year term and all of his time was spent serving the public. Likewise, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath also did not take a day off and this is the reason why the country and the state are moving forward on the path of development, ”Sharma said, according to an official statement.

He said that a “true patriot is one who does not work for himself but for society” and “such a person is capable of bringing about change”.

The date of Sharma’s program coincided with a separate public awareness event hosted by BJP Vice President for Uttar Pradesh Arvind Kumar Sharma some distance away in Noida.

Flanked by MP Jewar Noida Dhirendra Singh and MP Dadri Tejpal Nagar, the Chief Deputy Minister also attended a program organized by a group of teachers in Greater Noida, after reaching the Delhi venue with brief meetings with officials of the current party.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not discriminate on behalf of caste and sect. Over the past four and a half years, all government run programs have been implemented for each section and people have benefited, ”he said.

“The BJP does not discriminate between Hindus and Muslims, which is why during the tenure of this government (in the UP), there was no Hindu Muslim riot in one place,” he said. he stated in the statement.

Earlier today, Legislative Council (MLC) member Sharma took to Twitter and said education, teachers and students are a priority section for the BJP-led government.

“Took part in the ‘prabuddh sammellan’ organized by the BJP at Gautam Buddh University in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The BJP is a party that believes in the involvement of all layers of society. meetings with farmers, then the CBO group and now with the ‘prabuddh’ section of the company, “he said in another Hindi tweet.

Ahead of the visit to Greater Noida, Sharma met with BJP leaders, including Gautam Buddh MP Nagar Mahesh Sharma, at UP Sadan in Delhi, where he would stay on Sunday evening.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.