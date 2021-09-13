PAN president admits to proposing Soetrisno Bachir to be Jokowi’s minister

Merdeka.com – National Mandate Party (PAN) Chairman Zulkifli Hasan admitted that he proposed the name of PAN Honorary Council Chairman Soetrisno Bachir to President Joko Widodo as minister. According to Zulkifli, Soetrisno is the right person if Jokowi PAN cadres asked as ministers because they had been a winning team in the presidential election.

“Again, this is out of the ordinary, we don’t offer it. Indeed, during a meeting, I said that because there was a PAN Honorary Council named Mas Tris (Soetrisno Bachir) who was the success team of Pak Jokowi, former president of KEIN ” Zulkifli said on Karni Ilyas’ YouTube channel. Club, Monday (13/8).

Soetrisno in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections supported Jokowi as a presidential candidate. Even if at that time the political attitude was different from that of the National Mandate Party (PAN) which housed it. He also mobilized volunteers to win Jokowi around this time.

In addition, Zulkifli said that if possible, Jokowi would like to appoint Soetrisno as minister. Or whatever role the president wants.

“If possible I can leave anything. Mas Tris as Mr. Jokowi’s successful team at the time can be replayed anyway,” said MPR RI vice president .

However, so far PAN has not received any information on the seat that will be assigned to Jokowi after joining the governing coalition. Zulkifli admitted that he had not discussed the ministerial seat with Jokowi.

“To be honest, we decided yesterday until the national working meeting that there was no discussion on this subject, nothing yet, we realize that it is the prerogative of the president,” he said. he declares.

Jokowi wants Zulhas

Zulkifli Hasan, Hatta Rajasa and Soetrisno Bachir consulted. That night, three senior politicians discussed the offer that approached the National Mandate Party (PAN). It comes from President Joko Widodo. December 2020, when President Joko Widodo prepares to reshuffle the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.

Communication between Jokowi and Zulkifli Hasan has actually been around for quite a long time. Jokowi has a close relationship with Zulkifli Hasan. Since the Ketum PAN was still the chairman of the MPR.

A source from merdeka.com in the DPP PAN said the two also need each other. He spoke of the palace’s support for Zulkifli Hasan’s victory at the Fifth Congress in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, in early 2020.

At that time, Zulkifli Hasan was facing Mulfachri Harahap, the candidate backed by Amien Rais. Amien Rais’ camp lost. Zulkifli won thanks to a voting mechanism. After winning, Zulkifli Hasan, Hatta Rajasa and Soetrisno Bachir contacted the Palace again. Plans to bring and introduce new PAN administrators to Jokowi. A few months later, Amien Rais and his son, Hanafi Rais, leave PAN.

Communication between Jokowi and Zulkifli resulted in an agreement. PAN is ready to help the government. An invitation to a coalition with a ministerial seat has been prepared for the PAN. The deal was made even without the blessing of Amien Rais, the founder and identical figure to PAN.

PAN officials who were aware of the three high-ranking personalities meeting said President Jokowi wanted Zulkifli Hasan to take the proposed ministerial quota.

Two ministerial positions have been offered. First of all, the coordinating minister of human development and culture. Second, the Minister of Transport. Judging by the traces in the cabinet, the PAN once mapped out its cadres to the post of Minister of Transport. Meanwhile, the coordinating minister of human development and culture is usually filled with representatives Muhammadiyah which became the mass base of the PAN.

Zulkifli refused. The reason is that he wants to focus on running the party. Prepared substitute. The name of Honorary Council President Soetrisno Bachir was chosen. The palace seems to be thinking about PAN’s name proposal. The discussion on the distribution of PAN ministers is without a meeting point. Because PAN wants a ministerial post in direct contact with the community.

“The president wants Bang Zul to be the minister directly. And our agreement in the internal PAN pushes us for Mas Tris (Soetrisno). It was actually the previous reshuffle,” the source said in a confirmation on Wednesday ( 1/9). [rnd]