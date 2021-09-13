Nyriad moves global headquarters to US as it prepares to launch “Future of Storage”





The company gets closer to its customers and partners as it enters the go-to-market phase SAN JOSE, California, September 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Nyriad Inc. today announced that it has moved its global headquarters from New Zealand in the United States as it prepares to launch the industry’s first storage solutions based on a new architecture that redefines the way data is stored. The architecture combines the power of GPUs and CPUs to deliver an unprecedented combination of performance, resiliency and efficiency, enabling massive amounts of data and multiple types of data to be managed in a single storage system that is simple to deploy, operate, develop and maintain. Logo Nyriad Inc. Nyriad’s new global headquarters are located in the San Francisco Bay Area. While development and engineering continue to reside in New Zealand, these capabilities will be extended to other places where talent resides, including Silicon Valley. “The fundamental nature of storage hasn’t changed much in 15 years, even as the world’s data and our reliance on it has grown exponentially with no end in sight,” said Herb hunting, Managing Director of Nyriad. “The performance and resiliency of data systems have never been more important to a business success, but the approaches used today are not fast enough, not resilient enough, inefficient and not up to the task. task. “Data and data management have the potential to be huge competitive advantages, but existing storage products focus on compensating for technical shortcomings,” added Hunt. “Nyriad is building a new storage architecture from the ground up that enables businesses to grow, adapt and stay competitive in a data-driven world. We are delighted to have completed a funding round and to bring our head office closer to our customers as we commercialize our revolutionary architecture. “ The move of the head office follows a refocusing of Nyriad at the end of 2020, led by the serial entrepreneur and chairman of the board of directors of Nyriad, Guy haddleton. At the time, the company completed a fundraiser from existing shareholders and began to expand its management team. The extended management team includes: The story continues Herb hunting, Chief Executive Officer and Director. Over 30 years of experience in senior management and in strategic operational roles in global technology companies including IBM, Siebel and several startups. For more information, see LinkedIn.

John Scaramuzzo, Chief Executive Officer. Over 30 years of experience in the storage industry as an entrepreneur who has led several successful exits including Smart Storage, and leadership roles at Western Digital, SanDisk, Seagate and Maxtor. For more information, see LinkedIn.

Steve lance, Financial director. Over 30 years of financial experience with technology companies including SugarCRM, SumTotal Systems, KLA and Taulia, with multiple exits including IPO and M&A. For more information, see LinkedIn.

Dr. Stuart Inglis, Chief Technology Officer. Over 25 years of experience in IT architecture and software development and lead investor in many New Zealand technology companies. For more information, see LinkedIn.

Kevan Pennington, head of engineering operations. Over 30 years of experience in software and systems development, with a focus on quality in an agile paradigm, with companies such as Cubic Defense, BAE Systems, Airbus, General Dynamics and Westinghouse Rail. For more information, see LinkedIn. The board of directors and the board of directors of the company are: Guy Haddleton, President. Over 20 years of experience in investing and high-growth startups, including co-founder and former CEO of Anaplan, who completed a $ 3 billion IPO and is listed on the NYSE. For more information, see LinkedIn.

Joanna perry, director and chairman of the audit and risks committee. 15 years of corporate governance experience on numerous boards, former partner of KPMG New Zealand and former chairman of the New Zealand Financial Reporting Standards Board. For more information, see LinkedIn.

Tim miles, Director. Over 20 years of leadership experience including CEO of Spark Digital, Vodafone New Zealand and Vodafone UK, and CTO of Vodafone plc group. For more information, see LinkedIn.

Derek dicker, Director. Over 20 years of technology experience including senior management roles at Intel, Integrated Device Technology, PMC-Sierra, Micro-Semi, and Micron Technology. For more information, see LinkedIn.

Herb hunting, Chief Executive Officer and Director. (See above or LinkedIn).

Dr Chong Sup Park, Advisor to the Board of Directors. Over 30 years of technological experience in leadership roles, including CEO of Hyundai Electronics, CEO of Hynix Semiconductor (renamed SK Hynix), CEO of Maxtor, and on boards such as as Seagate, Cloudian and others. For more information, see LinkedIn. About Nyriad

Nyriad Inc. develops the industry’s first storage solutions based on a new architecture that redefines the way data is stored. The architecture combines the power of GPUs and CPUs to deliver an unprecedented combination of performance, resiliency and efficiency, enabling massive amounts of data and multiple types of data to be managed in a single storage system that is simple to deploy, operate, develop and maintain. Based in Silicon Valley with development and engineering teams at New Zealand, Nyriad is building a new storage architecture from the ground up that enables businesses to grow, adapt and stay competitive in a data-driven world. For more information visit us on the web at www.nyriad.io. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyriad-relocates-global-headquarters-to-us-as-it-readies-future-of-storage-launch-301374837.html SOURCE Nyriad Inc.

