Daler Mehndi calls on Imran Khan to help Umer Sharif





Famous Indian singer and King of Pop & Bhangra Daler Mehndi appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for immediate treatment of legendary comedian Umer Sharif. It is relevant to mention that Umer Sharif does not need to be introduced, he is the ultimate king of comedy in the subcontinent region. Recently, her photos of the disease have been floating around on social media. The king is not well and needs our help. Umer Sharif appealed for help in a video message to his fans and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The sad news makes us all pray for Umer Sharif. He is one of the biggest assets of the Pakistani entertainment industry. The love for his stand-up comedy spreads even across the border. Daler Mehndi also calls for prayer for him.

In a video message, the singer / songwriter and legend speaks for Umer Sharif. He asks Imran Khan to also pay immediate attention to the matter and do his best to save the comedy legend.

The Indian singer, referring to the past, said that when he came to Pakistan for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, he teamed up with Umer Sharif to raise funds.

“When questioning the Pakistani Prime Minister, he said that Sharif supported you with your voice, today he needs you. As Prime Minister, you are powerful. Before that, artist Amanullah passed away and now Umer Sharif is not feeling well.

Daler Mehndi said that Umer Sharif’s video made my heart very sad. He also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to deal with Pakistani artists. Staff report

Meanwhile, Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab visited comedian Umar Shareef on Saturday, admitted to Aga Khan Hospital. Wahab, who is also the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said the provincial government is ready to help Umar in any way necessary for his treatment.

The comedian was rushed to hospital earlier after his health deteriorated.

Presenter Waseem Badami shared a video of a sick Umar Shareef on his social media accounts on Thursday. In the video, Umer asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate his treatment abroad. The comedian said his doctors had suggested he could get better treatment in the United States.

“Umar Shareef is an asset to our country,” Wahab said. “He reigned over people’s hearts with his comedic roles. “

Umar has served this country through his dramas and made us proud across the world, the administrator said.

Wahab asked people to pray for the comedian’s speedy recovery. Umar Shareef was born on April 19, 1955 in Liaquatabad, Karachi. He started his career in 1974 at the age of 14. He is known for television, performing, filmmaking, music composition, poetry, and production.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytimes.com.pk/815613/daler-mehndi-appeals-to-imran-khan-to-help-umer-sharif/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos