‘Level up’ the country by cutting benefits and supporting wage increases, says Boris Johnson | Politics News

Boris Johnson is urged to “bring Britain up to speed” by supporting workers’ wage increases, quashing his universal credit cut proposal and tackling child poverty.

The challenge comes from YOU KNOW Frances O’Grady in a call for the government to protect workers against new pandemics, climate change and the technological revolution.

In her speech to the TUC conference, Ms O’Grady will claim that workers would earn almost £ 6,000 a year now if wages had continued to rise at their own pace before the 2008 financial crash.

Picture:

Frances O’Grady will claim workers could have been nearly 6,000 a year better now



His speech comes after the Analysis published by the TUC claiming 660,000 jobs – many in the ‘red wall’ constituencies of industrial centers – are at risk unless the Prime Minister accelerates climate change towards “net zero”.

Ms O’Grady’s speech, on the first full day of the TUC’s partly virtual conference, precedes a debate calling on the government to ban ‘fire and rehire’ in which Unite’s new general secretary, Sharon Graham, will make it public at the start. .

On the last day of the three-day conference, the Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer will address delegates at a dress rehearsal for his party conference speech two weeks later.

Challenging Mr Johnson to keep his promises to level Britain, Mrs O’Grady will say: ‘Ministers tell us they are going to level Britain.

“But leveling means nothing if they freeze the wages of key workers, reduce universal credit, and the number of children living in poverty skyrockets.

“So I have a challenge for the Prime Minister. If leveling means anything, it must mean leveling at work and leveling the standard of living.”

Picture:

Sir Keir Starmer is also expected to address the conference



The pandemic is expected to be a “catalyst for real change,” she said, resulting in an economy that “helps working families and communities thrive.”

In a warning for the future, Mrs O’Grady will say that the UK “needs to be better prepared for crises”.

“The climate chaos is already here and the longer we delay reaching net zero, the more disruptive it will be,” she said.

“New technologies offer new opportunities – but also pose old threats to jobs. And the market will not save us.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





In full: PM presents ‘vision’ to ‘level’ UK



And on the need to address staff shortages and improve living standards, she will say, “Ministers can rack their brains over how to protect supply chains and fill vacant positions.

“Well, here’s a new idea: let’s make sure this industry has decent conditions, direct jobs and a proper pay rise.

“And let’s be clear. After decades of falling real wages and declining living standards, no one can seriously say that workers don’t deserve a raise.”

Earlier, another TUC leader said that freezing public sector wages and giving NHS workers less than they deserve was ‘picking up the pockets’ of the predominantly female workforce. who gave their all during the pandemic.

TUC President Gail Cartmail said that the fact that women do work for free the first 64 days of the year “makes my blood boil.”