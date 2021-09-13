PPP will offer Jokowi to accede to Saiful Mahdi’s amnesty request





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – General Deputy Chairman of the Development Association Party Arsul Sani supported the amnesty request against Saiful Mahdi |, professor at Syiah Kuala University in Banda Aceh who was convicted in the Electronic Information and Transaction Law (UU ITE) case. This attitude, Arsul said, will be conveyed to President Joko Widodo. “On the occasion of meeting President Jokowi, we will ask him to carefully consider whether the requested amnesty can be granted,” Arsul told reporters. Time, Monday September 13, 2021. The vice president of the People’s Consultative Assembly said the process of requesting amnesty could take a long time. However, it alludes to the spirit of restorative justice or restorative justice which is now enlarged. Arsul said President Jokowi himself also stressed the need for justice in the legal process. Specifically concerning UU ITEIndeed, the President admitted that there are multiple interpretations which make that the application of the regulation is judged not to do justice. “The president himself also stressed the need for justice in the judicial process, so the request for amnesty is appropriate to be granted,” Arsul said. Arsul added that the public has yet to wait for President Jokowi’s decision to respond to Saiful Mahdi’s request for amnesty. However, he believes the president will take into account pressures from various parts of society. “We believe that the support of various elements of civil society will also be considered later,” said the member of the Legal Committee of the House of Representatives. Saiful Mahdi was charged under Section 27, subsection (3) of the ITE Act for criticizing the recruitment of potential teachers into the Faculty of Engineering through a WhatsApp group called “Unsyiah Kita”. He was then denounced by the dean of the engineering faculty of Syiah University in Kuala, Taufiq Saidi, for defamation. The professor of the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences was sentenced to three months in prison and a fine of Rp 10 million, in addition to 1 month in prison. Saiful took the cassation appeal measures, but failed. Since Thursday, September 2, Saiful has been serving his criminal sentence. Now Saiful Mahdi’s Party Calls For Amnesty From President Jokowi. BUDIARTI UTAMI POUTRI Read: SAFEnet transmits 10 amnesty considerations for Saiful Mahdi to Jokowi

