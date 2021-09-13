



US Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Monday that Pakistan’s role in the current situation in Afghanistan is very important, Geo News reported Monday morning.

Speaking to the media, the Democratic senator stressed the importance of contacts between Washington DC and Islamabad.

Hollen said US President Joe Biden should contact Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the Afghan situation.

He added that he was already in contact with the US secretary of state, the national security adviser and the Biden administration to further assist with contact between Islamabad and DC.

He said there was no impediment to communication between President Biden and Imran Khan. He clarified that there is no specific reason why Biden has yet to call Imran Khan.

“There’s just a lot of stuff that happened,” Hollen says.

Expanding on the nature of communication between Pakistan and the United States, Hollen said that the United States Secretary of State, Defense Secretary and senior officials are all in constant contact with their Pakistani counterparts.

Speaking about the Taliban, Hollen said the international community must put pressure on the group and added that the Taliban should ensure that all groups are included in its new government.

He also called on the Taliban to provide safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan and to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for future terrorism.

Regarding trade routes across the Pakistan-Afghan border, Hollen said the United States was working on a Senate bill for trade zones.

