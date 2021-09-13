Politics
COVID-19: Boris Johnson braces to reveal winter plan based on vaccines, not blockages
The Prime Minister is said to be “resolutely determined” to avoid another lockdown as he prepares to reveal his COVID-19 management plan during the fall and winter.
Boris Johnson is expected to speak at a press conference on Tuesday where he will explain how vaccinations will be Britain’s main defense in the colder months.
According to a high-level government source quoted by The Daily Telegraph, the Prime Minister will tell the country: “This is the new normal – we have to learn to live with COVID.
“Vaccines are a wall of defense. Autumn and winter offer some uncertainty, but the Prime Minister is strongly opposed to another lockdown.”
As of September 12, nearly 81% of people aged 16 and over were fully vaccinated, while nearly 90% had received the first of two doses of the vaccine.
UK chief medical officers to advise government on whether vaccination should be available for people aged 12 to 15 after Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization concluded that the benefit would only be marginal.
The prime minister is also expected to approve the booster shots, although it is not clear who will be eligible for the third dose of a vaccine.
But while vaccines can be a major part of the defense, vaccine passports won’t, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said plans to bring them to England for nightclubs and other crowded places had been abandoned.
Mr Johnson had previously said vaccine passports would be needed but, following the wrath of Tory MPs, Mr Javid said otherwise.
He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “I never liked the idea of telling people that you have to show your papers or something to do what is just a daily activity, but we have was right to examine it properly.
“We have reviewed it properly and while we have to keep it in reserve as a potential option, I am happy to say that we will not be moving forward with the vaccine passport plans.”
The traffic light movement system is also reportedly being phased out, with the Daily Telegraph saying the number of countries on the red list would be reduced and PCR testing would not be required for fully vaccinated arrivals.
Mr Javid told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “I’m not going to make that decision at this time, but I’ve already asked officials that as soon as we can, let’s get rid of these kinds of intrusions. “
But the removal of vaccine passports in England could set it apart from Scotland and Wales.
In Scotland a motion to introduce them was passed on Thursday with a decision expected in Wales next week. The leaders of Northern Ireland have not taken an official position.
The latest figures have shown that 56 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 from Sunday.
This brings the number of deaths to 134,200, although the Office for National Statistics says there have been 158,000 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
As of 9 a.m. as of Sunday, there had been 29,173 other laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK, according to government figures.
2/ https://www.goqradio.com/news/q-radio-national-news/covid-19-boris-johnson-prepares-to-reveal-winter-plan-based-on-vaccines-not-lockdowns/
