The sweet journey of the Panamanian pineapple in China
Pineapple is a major agricultural product of Panama. The golden colored Panamanian pineapple, rich in sugar, has a special aroma and taste. It is considered the sweetest pineapple in the world. While Europe has long been its main buyer, few Chinese have had the chance to taste the golden pineapple from Panama. Fortunately, the following year of the establishment of Sino-Panama diplomatic relations, the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held, pushing the golden pineapple away from the Chinese market.
President Xi Jinping attends opening ceremony of first CIIE and delivers speech in Shanghai
A total of 23 Panamanian companies participated in the first CIIE held in November 2018, showcasing pineapple and other specialties. Since the Panamanian pineapple had not yet obtained quarantine approval for trade in China, its presence at the CIIE was only made possible with special clearance from Shanghai Customs, with the authorization from the General Customs Administration. It was an impressive start, paving the way for a great business opportunity.
The popularity of pineapple with buyers and visitors to CIIE has revealed to Panamanian companies the great potential of the Chinese market. While enthusiastic about China’s demand for high-end fruits, Chinese companies showed keen interest in importing quality foreign fruits, which bodes well for a promising partnership. There was only one obstacle left: the authorization to quarantine.
President Xi Jinping arrives in Panama City on December 2, 2018 local time for a state visit to the Republic of Panama
On the eve of President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the Republic of Panama in December 2018, the Panamanian newspaper La Estrella de Panama published an article by President Xi entitled “Working Together for a Shared Future”. In the article, the president wrote: “In the framework of the Belt and Road cooperation, the two sides signed a number of agreements in areas such as trade, finance, maritime affairs. , civil aviation, tourism, culture and education. Panama’s specialty agricultural products like beef, pineapple and seafood are subject to inspection and quarantine procedures for export to China, and will soon find their way onto the tables of the Chinese people. Later, in the presence of the two presidents, China and Panama officially signed a phytosanitary protocol for the export of fresh Panamanian pineapples to China, making it the first foreign fruit to enter the Chinese market after the first. CIIE. In July 2019, the first shipment of Panamanian pineapples arrived in Shanghai after a 72-hour flight, kicking off the export of Panamanian pineapples to China.
In his opening speech at the opening ceremony of the first CIIE, President Xi Jinping underscored China’s commitment to further boost the potential for increased imports, expand market access and to pursue inclusive development for the benefit of all. The entry of Panamanian pineapple into the Chinese market is an illustration of the fallout from the first CIIE and a good example of the Belt and Road as well as China-Panama trade cooperation.
China holds the CIIE as a platform to share the fruits of its development with more countries and their peoples and to open up even more to the rest of the world. Through the CIIE, more and more specialized products from developing countries have entered the vast Chinese market, and companies from least developed countries have had the opportunity to engage their counterparts in China and elsewhere and to ” integrate into the world trading system. There will not and should not be left behind in CIIE’s vision to “buy globally and benefit globally”. In the era of economic globalization, economies depend on each other and their interests are linked like never before. Treating each other sincerely and seeking shared benefits is the order of the day. As China continues to open up, more and more products will become highlights of free trade and friendly exchanges, like the golden pineapple of Panama.
